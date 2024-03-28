Beautycon 2024: Highlights, spotted celebs, top brands from the beauty event of the year

MANILA, Philippines — When was the last time you immersed yourself in a beauty universe? Filipino beauty enthusiasts in Metro Manila sure had theirs last month, and they’re still buzzing with excitement.

For the first time ever, SM Beauty, Watsons and LOOK At Me got together to power Beautycon 2024, a free-entrance beauty and lifestyle event held from March 20 to 23 at SMX Manila Halls 1 and 2.

With nearly 30,000 attendees, the Beautycon was a hotspot for beauty aficionados, including top-tier celebrities and influencers in the country.

Members of Watsons Club, SMAC and LOOK At Me got first dibs on goodies and exclusive perks, making everyone felt like a VIP.

Over 130 top beauty and personal care brands gathered under one roof, offering everything from cosmetics to fragrances, skin care to hair care. There was even a dedicated men’s zone filled with essential hygiene products, proving that beauty knows no gender.

Attendees experienced a showcase of established favorites and emerging trends among beauty brands. Filipino beauty names such as Issy Cosmetics, BLK Cosmetics, GRWM Cosmetics and Vice Cosmetics served local ingenuity with pride.

Of course, premium brands were there, too, thanks to LOOK! Shiseido, Lancôme, Laura Mercier and HUDA Beauty nicely added an extra touch of luxury to the Beautycon.

Also present were Asian cult favorites like Hada Labo, Rom&nd and Laneige, bringing their innovative offerings.

Speaking of innovation, the Beautycon also featured the latest in personal care and beauty gadgets, such as Colgate Optic White Purple Toothpaste, which beauty content creator Jaz Reyes demoed on stage.

Colgate segment with Jaz Reyes

“Aside from getting a good cleanser and moisturizer, you should take care of your teeth as part of your daily beauty regimen. Colgate has this new technology that can really lighten your teeth and help you release that beautiful smile in just a couple of days. Try that out!” she shared in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com.

Watsons endorser Kaladkaren mesmerized everyone during her quick talk-show segment, where attendees gamely shared their own beauty tips and experience.

“I like the Watsons personal-care brand kasi affordable siya. Maraming high-quality products in the market na medyo masakit sa bulsa. ‘Yung quality na ‘yun makukuha mo sa Watsons for a fraction of a cost. At saka yung mga produkto nila, from head to toe—from shampoo, oral care to lotion. Even baby products! Pero ang personal favorite ko talaga, ‘yung Argan Oil shampoo,” shares the host and comedienne.

Watsons segment with Kaladkaren

Excitement surged when brands unveiled more celebrity endorsers in exclusive brand segments. Gabbi Garcia’s hair cascaded like liquid gold for Pantene, Catriona Gray effortlessly commanded attention with her radiant presence for Creamsilk, and the unstoppable AC Bonifacio ignited the stage for Ready Set Glow.

Michelle Dee, the reigning Miss Universe Philippines, exuded regal elegance for Kemans. The stunning Janine Gutierrez and Francine Diaz epitomized sophistication and beauty for Bioten and Bench, respectively. And Morissette hit all the right notes of glamour for Flormar.

Bench segment with Francine Diaz

For the guys, Marco Gumabao represented Fresh while Juan Karlos effortlessly looked cool and charismatic with Str8.

But guess who stole the spotlight! Heart Evangelista graced the Beautycon on Saturday, leaving everyone in awe with her timeless beauty.

Beautycon 2024 may have wrapped up, but you can catch up on all the action on social media using #Beautycon2024 #WatsonsPH #SMBeauty #LOOKAtMe. Until next Beautycon!

For more information, follow the official accounts @watsonsph @smbeautyph @lookatme_ph.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with SM Beauty. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.