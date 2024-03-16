'BeautyCon2024: Journey Into Beauty' is the biggest beauty event of the year!

MANILA, Philippines — March 20 to 23, 2024 promises to be the most important dates for all beauty lovers across all ages with BeautyCon 2024: Journey Into Beauty—the biggest beauty event of the year brought to us by Watsons, SM Beauty and Look at Me!

The four-day event will be held at the SMX Convention Center Halls 1 and 2 with over 100 participating beauty and personal care brands. This event is free for all Watsons Club, SMAC and Look at Me members. Attendees can expect to do a lot of shopping as all participating brands will be offering special discounts, offers and freebies exclusive to the four days!

Discover new favorites or shop for your tried-and-tested products across all major beauty categories like cosmetics, fragrances, skincare, haircare, body care and more!

Filipino beauty brands will definitely be present like: Issy Cosmetics, GRWM Cosmetics, Colourette Cosmetics, Absidy Beauty, BLK Cosmetics, Happy Skin Cosmetics and Vice Cosmetics. Explore trending Asian cult favorites like Hada Labo, Laneige, Beauty of Joseon, Dr. Jart+, Tsubaki, Round Lab and Rom&nd and more.

Attendees will also be in for a treat with luxury and prestige brands showcasing their ranges including Calvin Klein, Carolina Herrera, Viktor & Rolf and Armani. Luxury beauty fans will also love shopping for international faves like Shiseido, Laura Mercier, Huda Beauty, Kiehl’s and Lancôme.

Expect brands like Neutrogena, Celeteque, Dove, Biorderma, Nivea, Ponds and Olay to showcase their latest technologies and innovations. Stop by SkinSmart for new faves like Kora Organics, First Aid Beauty, Supergoop and more!

Beauty tools are also present such as Kiss NY, Real Techniques, JML, W Elite, Euroo and Wet Brush among many others. You will also enjoy having Watsons own brands all together like Naturals by Watsons, Watsons Baby, Dermaction Plus by Watsons and Collagen by Watsons.

For hair care and styling, you have to stop by Kerastase, Manic Panic and Liese. Men’s body care and grooming staples will also be around: Gilette, Old Spice and Rexona Men, to name a few.

Aside from the exciting partner brands, A-list celebrities and top-tier KOLs and beauty icons are also making surprise appearances at the four-day event!

Watch out for Watsons (@watsons), SM Beauty ( @smbeautyph) and LOOK At Me (@lookatme_ph) social media pages to stay updated.

Disclaimer: This branded content is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.