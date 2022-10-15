Vietnam wins Miss Intercontinental 2022, Philippines in Top 20Â 

^

Fashion and Beauty

Vietnam wins Miss Intercontinental 2022, Philippines in Top 20 

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
October 15, 2022 | 11:02am
Vietnam's Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc was named Miss Intercontinental 2022 last Friday in Egypt. She is flanked by 1st runner-up Mariela Pepin of Puerto Rico (left) and 2nd runner-up Maria Cecilia Almeida Sousa of Brazil (right).
Miss Intercontinental Official via Instagram

 

MANILA, Philippines — Vietnam's Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc bested 70 other delegates to emerge as the golden anniversary winner of the Miss Intercontinental 2022 pageant while the Philippines' Gabrielle Camille Basiano made it to the Top 20 semifinal round. 

The Vietnamese beauty was also named Miss Intercontinental Asia/Oceania. She was crowned by outgoing queen Cinderella Faye "Cindy" Obeñita of the Philippines in glitzy rites at the Meraki Resort in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. 

Nguyen's court, with contestants who were all proclaimed queens of their respective continents, was comprised of Mariela Pepin (1st runner-up, Puerto Rico, Miss Intercontinental North America), Maria Cecilia Almeida Sousa (2nd runner-up, Brazil, Miss Intercontinental South America), Joy Raimi Mojisola (3rd runner-up, Nigeria, Miss Intercontinental Africa), Tatjana Genrich (4th runner-up, Germany, Miss Intercontinental Europe), who also won the Best in Swimwear, and Emmy Marianne Carrero Mora (5th runner-up, Venezuela, Power of Beauty fast-track winner).

The other delegates who won special awards were Cameroon (Miss Congeniality), Czech Republic (Miss Sunrise Merari Model), Sri Lanka (Miss Popularity), Netherlands (Miss Sunrise Resort), and El Salvador (Miss Photogenic).

The other candidates who made it to the semifinal round were Mauritius, Zimbabwe, Japan, Thailand, Australia, Netherlands, Russia, Hungary, Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Colombia, and the Philippines.

This year's selection committee included Habiba El Shaer, Cristoph Hoffman, Kimberly Ann Byers, Kaitlyn Li, Monika Gruber, E. Dedaer, and Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella "Cindy" Obeñita.

The delegates all enjoyed Sharm el-Sheikh's warm hospitality for 21 days, which included cruises and tours around Egypt's "City of Peace."

The 50th Miss Intercontinental coronation night was streamed live to a global audience from Meraki Resort's open air auditorium via Miss Intercontinental's channel on YouTube.

