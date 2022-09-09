^

Miss Universe 2000 Lara Dutta praises rule on including moms, married women

September 9, 2022 | 12:22pm
Miss Universe 2000 Lara Dutta in 2018.
MANILA, Philippines — For the past seven decades since its inception in 1952, the Miss Universe pageant has required its winners and international representatives to remain single and maintain said status until they pass on the crown to the next winner.

However, an expanding eligibility for entrants to the 2023 pageant season — that is, allowing married women and young mothers aged 18 to 28 to join the competition — has divided purists and liberal fans alike. 

One of the favorable responses came from Miss Universe 2000 Lara Dutta.

"It's an incredible step in the right direction. We are talking about inclusion and this conversation has been happening around the world for years now. You know everything is evolving and so the concept of beauty pageant has also evolved over the years," commented the Indian beauty queen in an interview with ETimes as cited by the Hindustan Times. 

Lara is the second Indian woman to win the prestigious title, after Sushmita Sen won India's first Miss Universe crown in 1994 in Manila. 

"I think it is fantastic that they are now allowing mothers and married women to come in. There are some incredible women out there who feel that they don't have the opportunity to participate because they don't qualify for it, and also this will help some really incredible women to come forward. Women that need to be celebrated and women we need to empower. I think it's a good step," she added.

A new rumor has eclipsed this controversial rule, though. The grapevine is abuzz with news of the alleged sale of the Miss Universe ownership for $20 million. Whether this information is fact or fabricated, the public will for sure hear the truth of the matter soon.

After her reign as Miss Universe, Lara went on to be a celebrated Bollywood actress in her home country, joining fellow beauty queens Sushmita Sen and Miss World 2000 Priyanka Chopra in hugging the Indian klieglights.

RELATEDMiss Universe allows moms, wives to join starting 2023

