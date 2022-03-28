^

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 announces Fashion, Runway challenge winners

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
March 28, 2022 | 3:33pm
Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Fashion and Runway challenge winners
Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Fashion and Runway challenge winners
Miss Universe Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization recently announced the top 3 winners in the fashion and runway challenge. The said challenge was organized in collaboration with Bragais Shoes and Arte Partylist.

Reigning Miss Universe Baguio City Ghenesis Latugat bested 49 fabulous entries and was named the overall winner. Garbed in an Igorot-inspired ensemble, Ghenesis sashayed atop the city's underpass and breezed through the "lengthy" walkway with flying colors.

Cebu City rep Chantal Schmidt pulled the stops in downtown Cebu, while traversing the traffic in Colon Street with other pedestrians. The half-German Cebuana beauty donned the malong-inspired dress with a ruffled collar created by Axel Que.

Palawan's pride Angelica Lopez proved that she can sizzle, on dry land and on water. She first alighted from a stationary plane, walked down a literal runway - after removing a frilled train skirt - sashayed down the highway beside a running jeepney, rode a motorized banca then continued walking on the shoreline in an ethnic printed bodysuit. What she did was a fashion marathon!

MUPH BAGUIO FASHION & RUNWAY CHALLENGE

 

MUPH CEBU CITY FASHION & RUNWAY CHALLENGE

 

 

With the interview challenge still up ahead, two delegates already ended their MUPH journeys. Davao City's Myrell Martinez and Mariveles, Bataan's Seychelle Phoebe Jaochico already bowed down from the competition this early. Both candidates already posted their farewell messages on social media.

The top 48 candidates will be further whittled down to the Final 30 when the last of the challenges will have been completed and culminated.

The Miss Universe Philippines coronation night is slated to happen on April 30 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. 

RELATED: Miss Universe Philippines 2022 challenges ongoing, pageant venue revealed

