Eco-mon: Pokemon's 25th anniversary collection with Levi's feature recycled polyester, organic cotton

MANILA, Philippines — After the announcement of its collaboration with pop superstar Katy Perry early this year, Pokemon announced another anticipated collaboration for its 25th anniversary.

This time, fans of Pikachu and Ash will get to wear them as Pikachu and the pokeballs are imprinted all over the '90s-inspired Levi’s x Pokémon collection.

The collection sees much of Pikachu in various forms in many tees, trucker jackets, washed out jean, jumper short and floral string bag. It's not only a fun collection but also one that puts emphasis on taking care of the environment.

Some of the accessories and sundries are made of organic cotton and recycled polyester. The red trucker hat, the very same one worn by Ash on the hit anime show, is made of organic cotton.

The yellow beanie with its three-dimensional Pikachu ears, Pokemon clip-on pouch and Pokeball cross body bag are made of recycled polyester.

Inspired by the first season of the original Pokémon animated series, the collection includes a range of Levi’s denim, tops, bottoms, fleece, tees and accessories that feature graphics and prints of both the popular characters and the woodland settings of the Kanto region. It also features Pokémon branding on back patches, Red Tabs that mimic red and white Poké Balls, and buttons stamped with Pikachu and Poké Balls.

It can be mixed and matched according to one's taste. For men, there is the Sleeping Pikachu unisex tee that can be paired with the 551Z Authentic Straight jean in stonewash indigo, both featuring oversized embroidered Pikachu and lightning bolt patches for the Electric-type Pokemon. Complete the look with ‘90s style Vintage Fit Trucker Jacket.

Ladies could also do the look minus the trucker jacket but instead complement it with the yellow beanie for that street style vibe.

Another look that would look good for women is the Misty Misty Short and Misty Tank, a homage to the iconic outfit Ash's and Pikachu's favorite travel buddy wears in the series. Cap off the look with the red trucker hat for extra protection.

“In its 25th anniversary year, the Pokémon brand is celebrating its enduring legacy in pop culture with fans around the world... This has been a tremendously fun collaboration... to look back at Pokémon’s origins and offer fans who grew up with the brand and today’s trendsetters a way to infuse cute and clever Pokémon nostalgia into their style,” Amy Sachtleben, Director of Licensing at The Pokémon Company International, said.

“It’s so fun to hear people talk about their love of Pokémon. Everyone has their favorite. So the fact that we had this ability to play and create with so many iconic Pokémon and characters, was really a special experience. It’s such a thoughtful collection that respects and celebrates the world of Pokémon, and it was so cool mixing our icons and history with theirs – it’s nostalgic and optimistic, with a little bit of escapism," Karyn Hillman, Chief Product Officer at Levi Strauss & Co., remarked.

The collection will be available in the Philippines at the clothing label's physical and online stores, and in select department store counters starting February 15.