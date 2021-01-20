Online, plugged-in and happy

The name of the game in these terribly boring pandemic times is to not only be online but also plugged in and, above all, happy.

What better way for DB&B directrix Melot Sunga to celebrate her birthday than with the path-finding preview of León Exchange’s online auction? The location was, of course, at its outpost at Warehouse 14 at the chic La Fuerza Compound.

Melot is the Philippines’ country manager for DB&B, no less. The firm is known in six locations around Asia for its design + build experts nonpareil.

Yes, palanggas, it was the perfect setting as the auction house premises were filled to the brim (as usual) with all kinds of treasures waiting to be discovered: fabulous vintage furniture, a trove of works from masters — old, new, or just emerging — must-have timepieces and jewelry from various glamorous eras, blue and white porcelain (always trés popular for today’s plantitos and plantitas), as well as tableware in crystal, china, and silver. (By the way, dahlings,mark your calendars for the upcoming León Exchange 18th Edition on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 23 and 24 at 11 a.m.)

Trés visible to wish Melot a wonderful year ahead were the dynamic artist-manager Derek Flores of the in-demand D.F. Art Agency, the super-soignée gallerist Jia Estrella of J Studio (fresh from the triumph of her artist Norman Dreo), furniture tycoon Tim Tan, as well as legal eagle and collector Toñico Manahan.

Art aficionado Carlo Lopez, academician Gerry Torres of DLSU-Benilde, and Batangas royalty Ricky Recto were spotted in deep conversation. My lips were definitely sealed as to what was revealed!

Entrepreneur Rey Tiangco and wife Marga shared a socially distanced table with adventurous traveler Romana Go, now marooned like all the rest of us in these quarantined days.

Enjoying this rare occasion were effervescent couple Mark and Carry Gorriceta. Naturellement, the hosts of the event were the energetic director of León Gallery Jaime Ponce de Leon and Septième Rebelle creative director Robbie Santos. A sumptuous Spanish-themed menu was created by Michelle Tomacruz.

Asked what her birthday wish was for 2021, Melot answered: “For COVID-19 to be over, for all my friends and loved ones to be safe and healthy, and for the art scene to be fully back to normal.”

Reminder, this amazing happening is not to be missed.