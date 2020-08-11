World's first reusable, self-sanitizing face mask aims to lessen medical waste woes

MANILA, Philippines — With the global pandemic and increasing positive cases in the Philippines, face masks, face shields and gloves have become the go-to protective outfit for those venturing out of their homes.

As such, RPG Distribution Services Inc., a leading wellness group and manufacturer of hygiene products in the MENA (Middle East North Africa) region, is now exclusively distributing Fine Guard masks in the Philippines. Using breakthrough virus control methods by Swiss hygiene technology company Livinguard Technology, Fine Guard’s new face masks come with self-disinfecting properties, making them arguably the world’s first and only reusable mask brand in the market utilizing the multi-patented Swiss Livinguard technology, clinically proven to immediately neutralize and kill viruses and germs on contact, including coronavirus, with the added benefits of comfort, eco-friendliness and cost-efficiency.

The masks have obtained multiple Food and Drug Administration certifications from around the globe and are recommended in countries such as Singapore, Australia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in their fight against novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The comfort and N95 antiviral masks with Livinguard technology sterilize the air that passes through the masks while killing bacteria and viruses that can slip through. Unlike typical disinfectants, which kill harmful agents but can be toxic to humans, Livinguard’s revolutionary inactivation technology neutralizes germs safely, without causing irritation to the skin while preventing the resurgence of pathogens that could survive and adapt.

Livinguard uses charged ions to disrupt the atomic structure of bacteria and/or viruses, rendering them “inactive," and has been certified as effective by the US Product Safety Labs. The masks is the only brand endorsed by the physicians of the Medical Wellness Association based in Houston, Texas for prevention of infection.

This breakthrough technology has been tested at the University of Arizona under the supervision of noted Environmental Microbiologist Dr. Charles Gerba, and was proven to kill 99.99% of the 229e research conducted in Berlin University and University Aachen proved that the technology kills viruses and bacteria.

“We are very happy to be able to bring the brand to the Philippines. In doing so, we will be able to help protect more Filipinos against the threat of COVID-19 as we head towards the next normal,” said Anton Huang, President of RPG Distribution Services Inc.

With the knowledge that the masks may be worn over long periods of time, they are designed to fit snugly and comfortably on the face, with size choices of medium and large. Available in blue and black, the contemporary style and simple aesthetics of the masks make them a versatile choice for all. The masks have adjustable ear bands and can be easily worn by those who use eyeglasses as the masks sit right below the top of the nasal bone. They have been tested by Nelson’s Laboratories in the US for sensitization, irritation and acute dermal toxicity and their self-disinfecting textile have passed all three standards.

Eco-friendly solution

The masks also have an eco-friendly impact. As more medical wastes such as disposable face masks and gloves are polluting landfills and oceans, the products are textile-based materials that are reusable and washable, which also offer savings for long-time use. The masks are guaranteed to eliminate viruses and bacteria for up to 30 washes and reusable for up to a year, whereas the N95 face masks are reusable for up to three years. This is because the effectiveness of Livinguard technology lasts for one year, while the N95 filter remains effective for another two years, which can significantly lessen the amount of disposable masks.

Maintenance is easy with washing done by soaking the mask in cold water and a small amount of hand soap for 30 minutes then air-dried without wringing. The N95 valve is sensitive under water and should be handled delicately when wet.

The mask retails for Php995 while the N95 model is priced at P1, 495. They are available this August in True Value, Afpces, Rustan’s, and will soon be available in other leading retailers nationwide.