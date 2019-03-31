ALLURE
Yoshihiko Matsuda of Zen-Noh International Corp., Ches Francisco, Vernon Go and Chef Hiroki Samata
Photos by Joel H. Garcia
Wagyu dinner @ Little Gangnam via Seoul Train
Vernon Go (The Philippine Star) - March 31, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Every now and then, as you typically hear, and in fact this makes perfect sense, you have to spoil yourself. And in spoiling yourself that more often than not means indulging in amazing food.

The special plaque was given to Seoul Train for recognition and authentication as they offer authentic Saga beef (Saga Gyu). Presented by JA Saga, the Japanese governing body for Saga Wagyu. Present during the awarding are (from left) Ricardo Hao, Tomoo Toyofuku, Yasutaka Masaki, Yoshihiko Matsuda, Ches Francisco, Toshihide Kanahara, Toshimune Tateno, Kazuya Yamasaki and Varsita Hao.

Last December 13, Seoul Train and it’s second floor expansion Little Gangnam hosted an 8-course Wagyu Degustation dinner featuring a very special menu prepared by Top Japan Chef Hiroki Samata.

Madame Ihoko Haneda and Grace Glory Go.

This sumptuous feast featuring over 260 grams of various Wagyu types from Saga prefecture was fully booked and attended by social luminaries and the owners of the some most prestigious luxury brands.

8-course special menu prepared by Top Japan Chef Hiroki Samata.

Chef Samata was flown in especially to prepare this special dinner.

