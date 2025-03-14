Women's Month: 'Mompreneurs' learn Gemini AI tips from Google for better business practices

Madiskarteng Moms PH members participate in the Gemini Academy Artificial Intelligence workshop held in Google Philippines' office in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig on March 5, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Many modern mothers are managing their households and careers at the same time. In fact, many of them are said to make a chunk of the businesses in the country.

“Sixty (60%) of the Philippines registered MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) are actually owned and run by women. Did you know that majority are actually owned and run by women?” said Nina Pineda, Vice President of Marketing and Communication Services of PLDT Home.

Pineda was among the guest speakers at the recent Google Philippines’ Gemini AI workshop for "mompreneurs" (mom entrepreneurs) held in partnership with Madiskarteng Moms PH, an online community of empowered women, and PLDT in Google’s office in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

Workshop participants listened to advice and tips given by speakers tapped to share about Gemini, a generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot developed by Google. It was formerly known as Bard.

Among the tips given for mompreneurs that they can use for their work or businesses is on how to generate better prompts, or the instruction being input into the generative AI that would yield the best possible output.

Here are the tips that were shared at the recent Gemini workshop on how to make better prompts:

1. Use natural language

It might be tempting to just write keywords, but it is advised to write complete sentences when doing prompts with chatbots.

“Write as if you’re speaking to another person,” the advice reads.

For example, key in the prompt: "Write a training plan for the sales team for the launch of a new product."

2. Be specific and iterate

The AI can get lost with ambiguous language so it is better to provide as much context as possible. Instruct it to do specific tasks (i.e. summarize, write, change the tone, create).

3. Be concise and avoid complexity

Again, it is advised to be specific and avoid jargons. The rule of the thumb is: the more context and specific a prompt is, the AI will give a more useful response.

A sample prompt could be: "Write a job description for a job title, including required skills and experience as well as a summary of the company name and the position."

4. Make it a conversation

When a task is complex, break it down and do separate prompts. This way, it will help the AI to generate better and useful responses.

Apart from the AI workshop, Madiskarteng Moms PH continues the celebration of National Women’s Month this March with the three-day Madiskarte Moms Bazaar from March 19 to 21.

