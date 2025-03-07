^

Lifestyle Business

Artificial Intelligence for business: Google gives hacks in using Gemini

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 7, 2025 | 3:16pm
Artificial Intelligence for business: Google gives hacks in using Gemini
The workshop was headed by Google Philippines' Industries Head Prep Palacios, a working mom herself, where she introduced different kinds of AI and AI tools such as Gemini.
Philstar.com / Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — Gemini, the Generative Artificial Intelligence of search engine Google, is still improving its capabilities as a brainstorming partner.

Last March 5, Google hosted a workshop for navigating and utilizing Gemini in partnership with PLDT Home and community group Madiskarte Moms PH.

The workshop was headed by Google Philippines' Industries Head Prep Palacios, a working mom herself, where she introduced different kinds of AI and AI tools such as Gemini.

The latter portion of her presentation was how Gemini could be used as a brainstorming partner for entrepreneurs.

Related: International report warns against loss of control over AI

The tips Palacios shared on this topic were using Gemini to:

  • get ideas for a variety of topics,
  • get competitive analysis insight for any industry,
  • explore new ways to solve business problems and needs,
  • formulate a business plan from scratch,
  • generate custom images for marketing and advertising use,
  • get ideas from existing documents,
  • get necessary information for productivity boosting, and
  • pin conversations for continuation later.

Palacios pointed out that like other AI tools, Gemini is still improving as an "AI super assistant" which is why Google is also employing ways for users to help Gemini progress.

These include a "Googling It" feature to double-check any responses given by Gemini and providing feedback throw thumb buttons or comments.

RELATED: Phone brand launches new flagship with improved AI capacity

AI

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

GEMINI

GOOGLE
Philstar
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with