Artificial Intelligence for business: Google gives hacks in using Gemini

The workshop was headed by Google Philippines' Industries Head Prep Palacios, a working mom herself, where she introduced different kinds of AI and AI tools such as Gemini.

MANILA, Philippines — Gemini, the Generative Artificial Intelligence of search engine Google, is still improving its capabilities as a brainstorming partner.

Last March 5, Google hosted a workshop for navigating and utilizing Gemini in partnership with PLDT Home and community group Madiskarte Moms PH.

The workshop was headed by Google Philippines' Industries Head Prep Palacios, a working mom herself, where she introduced different kinds of AI and AI tools such as Gemini.

The latter portion of her presentation was how Gemini could be used as a brainstorming partner for entrepreneurs.

Related: International report warns against loss of control over AI

The tips Palacios shared on this topic were using Gemini to:

get ideas for a variety of topics,

get competitive analysis insight for any industry,

explore new ways to solve business problems and needs,

formulate a business plan from scratch,

generate custom images for marketing and advertising use,

get ideas from existing documents,

get necessary information for productivity boosting, and

pin conversations for continuation later.

Palacios pointed out that like other AI tools, Gemini is still improving as an "AI super assistant" which is why Google is also employing ways for users to help Gemini progress.

These include a "Googling It" feature to double-check any responses given by Gemini and providing feedback throw thumb buttons or comments.

RELATED: Phone brand launches new flagship with improved AI capacity