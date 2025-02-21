'I love it!': Sofia Andres reveals new business venture

MANILA, Philippines — Mom and model Sofia Andres just added a new feather to her cap — entrepreneur!

During a recent vacation in Europe, Sofia found a new joy — vintage shopping — and brought back to the Philippines some of her loot.

“I love it! Parang you’re hunting for something nice… I love the experience! Ang dami sa Europe. So what I do, iniisa-isa ko. Walk through it (the store) and look for something really unique,” the actress said in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com at fashion label Mango’s store opening in B6 building in Bonifacio High Street, Taguig City.

She then put up some of her finds on her social media and a month ago, started venturing into online selling.

“I think the stylists and my friends are so into it, so I think it’s more sikat na now here in Manila,” she said.

“I’m also selling vintage bags and leather on Instagram,” she declared. “I also have vintage leather jackets, which I’m really into right now.”

According to the young mom, since she has no upcoming films or series yet, online selling and endorsements have kept her hands full.

Since becoming a mom, Sofia has become more practical and money-wise.

“Before, branded, branded, branded. It doesn’t really matter!” said the proud “ukay” queen who now puts more premium into vintage shoes, bags and leather.