Project Inclusion Network and JPMorganChase host year-end gathering to celebrate inclusion and diversity

Project Inclusion Network and JPMorganChase hold a year-end gathering in celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities recently.

MANILA, Philippines — Project Inclusion Network (PIN) and financial services firm JPMorganChase hold a year-end gathering in celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPWD) on December 3 at the SMX Convention Center Aura, titled "Empowered Summit: Making a Difference with 1%."

Annually observed on December 3, the IDPWD aims to promote the full and equal participation of persons with disabilities and to take action for their inclusion in all aspects of society and development (UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs).

Empowered Summit supports this annual celebration through meaningful dialogues and a showcase of success stories. The afternoon panel discussion focuses on Republic Act No. 10524, the law mandating government agencies to reserve 1% of their workforce for persons with disabilities, while encouraging private corporations to follow suit.

This session features disability-inclusion experts from various sectors, including Randy Calseña from the National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA) Carmen Zubiaga of the Women with Disabilities Leap to Women Social and Economic Program (WOWLEAP Inc.), Linartes Viloria of the International Labour Organization (ILO), and others, to explore how workplaces can achieve the 1% inclusion mandate.

As a culmination of the event, a thanksgiving dinner is shared by PIN partners to celebrate a great year for the advocacy. Alongside this, PIN’s media campaign titled “May 1% Ka Ba?”, sponsored by the Austrian Embassy, is officially launched. This campaign seeks to raise awareness about the 1% inclusion mandate by showcasing the stories of self-advocates currently working in different organizations that practice inclusive employment.

Stories from Aileen Gay Sibal, a deaf self-advocate; Lou Mallari, Rayne Saul Hugo, and Michael Ladrillo, who are persons with orthopedic disabilities; and Benito Manangkil, a person with an intellectual disability, welcome us into their world, which allows diversity to thrive in supportive environments. They represent their employers, Teleperformance and Citihub, which have achieved around 5% and almost 100% of the inclusion mandate, respectively. Both companies are members of the Philippine Business and Disability Network (PBDN), a local platform for collaboration and support that encourages recruitment and retention within the private sector.

Lastly, we will learn about the lived experiences of Ariel Nuestro, who has cerebral palsy resulting in mobility challenges, and Christian Delos Santos, who has an orthopedic disability. As representatives of the City Government of Mandaluyong, they highlight the importance of government-led initiatives in empowering persons with disabilities and ensuring equal opportunities within public service.

Empowered Summit is hosted by Stephanie Zubiri, a storyteller who recently published the animated book Chalky the Chameleon, a tale for anyone who has ever felt out of place.

To know more about the event and our advocacy, contact Cece Hicaro, PIN’s Disability-Inclusive Workplaces Program Officer and part of the Technical Secretariat team of the PBDN, through [email protected] or 0923-469-8700.

Editor’s Note: This press release from SM is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.