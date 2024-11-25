Meet Lazadaâ€™s top affiliates and learn how you could earn extra, too

Meet Lazada’s top affiliates and learn how you could earn extra, too

To put a spotlight and give thanks to their countless Lazaffiliates, Lazada celebrated them with a Thanksgiving Awards Night held last November 8, ringing in their 11.11 Biggest Sale of the Year.

Top partners recognized in LazAffiliates awards night and thanksgiving dinner

MANILA, Philippines – With the steady rise of e-commerce, many Filipinos are now finding creative ways to earn extra income online.

One effective way to earn is through affiliate marketing, which allows social media users to generate income simply by sharing and promoting product links. Every purchase made through these affiliate links earns them a commission.

The opportunities extend beyond just product links. Users can also share pages of timely campaigns, links of online stores and more. This flexibility means they aren't limited to promoting only products, setting this platform apart from others.

One of the pioneers in commission-based affiliate programs in the country is Lazada, which has been committed to helping Filipinos generate creative income in the ecommerce platform and beyond.

In the LazAffiliates program, Lazada users are compensated by driving clicks and orders to the site and app using tracking links unique to each affiliate. It is free, open and can provide potential passive income for all.

In addition to commissions, Lazada offers exciting top-up incentives through gamified challenges, such as in-app ladders, posting challenges and branded contests. These not only provide extra earning potential but also engage users in a fun, rewarding way.

Plus, users have the chance to collaborate with thousands of brands and sellers on the platform, including renowned names like L’Oreal, Nike, Dyson, American Tourister, and many others.

Meet the LazAffiliates

For many, the program has become a way for them to not only earn additional income but a way to share their talents in front of the camera, and through other creative posts online within their communities and group chats.

Photo Release Top Content Creator, Kazuki Ventures Team

Content creator team Kazuki Ventures has tapped both their creative and salesmanship when they joined the Lazada program.

“Our team consists of five to 10 members. We started doing affiliate content last year when we heard that there is a Lazada Affiliates program. It was very easy to join as long as you have the Lazada app on your phone, you can sign up and join,” shared the team in an interview with Philstar.com.

Photo Release Top Affiliate Mobile Individual, Liezel Alindogan

For LazAffiliates Liezel Alindogan, the program has greatly made a positive impact in her life. The full-time mother of two was able to support her family and even encouraged her husband to join the program.

“My husband worked as a salesman but because of the LazAffiliates program, he has since stopped working full-time and is now an affiliate. Our earnings have made it possible for us to travel out of town, spend more time with our children and take care of them full time,” share revealed in a separate interview.

The winners included Alindogan, as Top Affiliate for a Mobile Individual, and the Kazuki Ventures Team as Top Affiliate for Content Creator and Social Media.

Other awards for categories and winners were the following:

LazAffiliates Favorite Beauty Brand: Unilever Beauty LazAffiliates Favorite FMCG Brand: Uni-Love LazAffiliates Favorite Fashion Brand: Nike LazAffiliates Favorite Electronics Brand: Astron LazAffiliates Favorite General Merchandise Brand: BuildMate One-Stop-Shop BD Rookie of the Year: Ann Zyra Racca Top Affiliate: Key Opinion Leader: Ada Karina Gamboa Matias Top Affiliate: Talent Agency: Ecomobi Top Affiliate: B2B Affiliate: PT Shopback Mitra Sejahtera

Awards were also given to men and women who showed off their LazLook and LazBeauty style for the night.

The event also coincided with Lazada’s 11.11 Biggest Sale Countdown, considered the biggest online sale of the year.

Sign up for the LazAffiliate program

With so many online users using Lazada for all of their shopping needs, it is no wonder that many Filipinos are enticed to join their affiliate program.

Aside from earning big potential income from sharing affiliate links during their down time has made the program especially attractive.

“What I also appreciate about Lazada’s affiliate program is that I can do it anytime. For example, after I have put my kids to sleep, I can post about the products that I personally use and enjoyed on my social media accounts. From clothing items to baby care products and even items for the home, I can post about it online and it can earn me income,” Alindogan said.

“With LazAffiliates, we can do this anytime and anywhere. We can continue creating content, sharing these online, while also affiliating. It’s also great for those who already have work but still want to earn extra income, which can be very helpful these days,” Kazuki Ventures team concluded.

What are you waiting for? Sign up to the Lazada Philippines Affiliate program, now!



To know more about Lazada Philippines Affiliate program, visit www.lazada.com.ph/lazadaaffiliateprogram. Follow their social media accounts @lazadaph and @lazaffiliatesph.

Editors Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Lazada. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.