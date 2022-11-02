CBTL gives you a new and different way to holiday this season!

You’re in for a treat with the release of the new Limited Edition Holiday Tumblers in five sleek designs: Moonwalk, Gold Dust, Champagne, Purple Dream and Meteor.

The most exciting time of the year is here—stamp collecting season at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®.

Each one has a glossy or matte finish and is made of stainless steel to keep your drink hot or cold for up to 12 hours. Plus you get 6 special drink coupons that you can avail and redeem next year.

You can redeem one of these beauties by collecting 18 holiday stamps at CBTL starting October 21, 2022 until January 15, 2023. Get one stamp whenever you order any coffee-based drink in-store or via delivery throughout the holiday season.

This year’s holiday celebration at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is truly special because they have released their first line of drinkware accessories: a tumbler boot, a metallic straw set or an Original Ice Blended 3D keychain for the lid of your tumbler.

All are available for purchase in stores and their e-commerce. Make it truly yours so you can Holiday Your Way at CBTL. Watch out for CBTL’s announcement on their social media channels this November!

Another special collection this Holiday is the release of The Coffee Bean Classics. Each mug is double-walled, making it easier to hold your coffee and keep it hot longer so you can enjoy it better.

Elegantly engraved with their gold logo, they come in different shapes and sizes for all kinds of coffee enjoyment. Stay tuned this November for the official announcement of The Coffee Bean Classics!

Of course, let's not forget another highlight of the season, their featured holiday drink: the Chocolate Banana Caramel Ice Blended®. Decadent dark chocolate, topped with caramel drizzle and banana caramel cubes. Yum! It's a holiday treat in a cup.

There may not be a Giving Journal this year, but CBTL keeps the tradition of giving alive with the Real LIFE Foundation as the beneficiary for their Limited Edition Holiday Tumblers. A portion of the proceeds will help empower underprivileged youth through educational assistance, character formation and leadership development.

Celebrate the holidays in your own way at the nearest The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® store and let your stamp collecting begin!

