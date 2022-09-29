^

Lifestyle Business

Pasig City government supports Ozonizer 2C Technology vs COVID-19 to boost livelihood opportunities

Philstar.com
September 29, 2022 | 5:37pm
From left: Juvy De Ungria, president and chief executive officer, Chairman Raymond Lising of Brgy. San Antonio, Erwin De Ungria, vice president for marketing and Joepet Cuento, marketing consultant
MANILA, Philippines — Life Formula Synergy Inc. (LFSI) has two major adversities it wants to address: one is COVID-19 and the health and wellness of Filipinos through the Ozonizer 2C Machined; the second is poverty by teaching people how to improve their livelihood by onboarding LDSI's new marketing strand. 

Councilor Eric Gonzales, committee chairman on health of the Pasig City Government and Chairman Raymond Lising of Barangay San Antonio, Pasig, shared their common support for LFSI's drive to help Pasig constituents during the 19th anniversary of LFSI last September 12. 

The Ozonizer 2C Machine is an ISO-certified machine and is certified proven by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST). Additionally, the machine has been tested and proven by GEO-CHEM Middle East, Dubai, United Arab Emirates and meets FDA and OSHA Safety Standards.

Chairman Raymond Lising of Brgy. San Antonio Pasig City, shares his full support to the health, wellness and livelihood drive of Life Formula Synergy, Inc.
Held at the Linden Suites Hotel Pavilion, Pasig City, the event also launched LFSI's new marketing stand, BornRich Program.

The BornRich Program encourages Filipinos to be their own boss by accrediting themselves as LFSI BornRich distributors to experience and market Ozonizer 2C Machines in various entities and households.

Through this, distributors can earn income for every sale, plus more incentives alongside.

LFSI has been in the business of sales, marketing and distributorship of their flagship product, the Ozonizer 2C Machine, among other health products, for 19 years already.

Erwin De Ungria, vice president for sales & marketing, talks about being an advocate of health while generating wealth through the promotion of Life Formula Synergy Inc. The Ozonizer 2C Machine Technology and its new marketing strand BornRich.
The people behind LFSI are the founders and spouse: Juvy B. De Ungria as president and Erwin B. De Ungria as vice president for marketing.

Other board members are Engr. Dave M. Bautista, head of research and development, Imelda B. Cruz, vice president for operations, Teresa P. Pakingan, director, Gerard A. Cruz, director and Mercedes B. Bulan, director.

LFSI head office is located at G-5 ADB Avenue Tower Building, ADB Avenue, Ortigas Center, Pasig City and their Pasig Branch / Quality Assurance Office is at Unit 107 Inspirational Holdings Corporation (IHC) Building, #7 Bagong Anyo St., Brgy. Sta. Lucia, Pasig City.

Other branches are located in Manila City, Cagayan De Oro and Sto. Tomas, Batangas; center operators are in Echague, Lipa, Sta. Rita, Tacloban, Bacolod, Davao and General Santos City.

