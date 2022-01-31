US brand Skechers to transition operations in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — American footwear and apparel label Skechers Philippines recently announced that it has transitioned its operations in the Philippines from a third-party distributor to Skechers USA Philippines, Inc. in order to maximize the brand’s growth prospects in the region.

“The Philippines has immense potential for Skechers, and with our dedicated team focused on growth and delivering the integrated capabilities, we believe this step accelerates that potential,” David Weinberg, chief operating officer of Skechers USA, Inc., said in a statement.

“With Skechers’ appealing lifestyle collections, groundbreaking comfort innovations and our corporate support, we believe the Philippines can become a key market for us in Southeast Asia.”

Weinberg also noted that the global brand is one that many Filipino consumers already know and love.

Suzette Pasustento, country manager for Skechers USA Philippines, expressed her agreement. "With this new dedicated approach, we will be able to reach more of the 100 million men, women and children in this country and offer them a wider selection of great products through expanded channels.”

“We are presently in the first phase of reestablishing the brand in the market: setting up new offices in Manila, implementing a distribution center, and we opened our first new store this month. In 2022, we will introduce new product categories, open more retail locations and expand our door count with new retailers, as well as launch a comprehensive marketing campaign,” Pasustento addded.

Known for its comfort, style, quality and innovations, a full range of the brand’s lifestyle and performance footwear and apparel will be available in the brand's local retail stores, including the recently opened location in Alabang Town Center and another in Ayala Malls Manila Bay. Another 10 to 12 additional concept stores are planned for the first half of 2022. The brand will also be available in key department and specialty stores, including Planet Sports and The SM Store.

The brand's prior distributor in the Philippines, Trendworks International, continued to sell the label's products through the end of 2021.