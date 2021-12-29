



















































 
























^


 











 















Lifestyle Business


Vibe of Yolk: Hatching a small business in the face of pandemic




Philstar.com
December 29, 2021 | 10:12am
 





Vibe of Yolk: Hatching a small business in the face of pandemic
Yolk is proof that we all have what it takes to be resilient amid crisis.
Photo Release




MANILA, Philippines — For years, husband and wife Jp and Jomai Arnaiz have always wanted to put up their own business. Jp was the Assistant Mall Manager of SM Baguio while Jomai was a wedding & events planner. This is where her interest in food trucks stemmed from.


They started asking city hall regarding permits and licensing back in 2018 but always ended up being looked at like mad scientists. Nobody believed in the concept which they found quite odd because they knew they’ve seen food trucks in the city before but just never stayed long.


Then in March 2020, COVID-19 happened. Pandemic lockdowns came about. Jomai had to leave for the States to take care of her terminally ill uncle who raised her. Jp, meanwhile, stayed in the Philippines and continued working. It all seemed like the business plans were again hopeless.


When Jomai’s uncle died, she went back home more driven than ever, despite events being at a standstill. Upon seeing her colleagues doing side jobs involving food, she decided to create a food truck for rent so that her colleagues could rent out trucks for a maximum of 2 months each; an ample time to earn while the pandemic was still going on.


Vibe of Yolk: Hatching a small business in the face of pandemic



(From left) Husband and wife Jp and Jomai Arnaiz together with Jomai's brother Jonas.

Photo Release








Since they both realized the potential of this venture, as well as their shared love of helping others, off they went to city hall. When they pitched their business concept, they were requested instead to help with ambulant vendors.


The Arnaizes were excited. They presented the rental to the vendors. However, the park vendors couldn't grasp the concept of the food truck yet. And so, this was when Yolk was conceptualized. They needed a case study so that the vendors can also see the potential of the food truck business.


Being in events, Jomai had a knack for researching and getting a feel of what could work as well as what’s relatable and appealing to the market.


Noting the rise of K-Drama and everything else hallyu among more Filipinos, Jomai thought of the ‘egg drop’ concept from South Korea. Luckily enough, her brother Jonas was a graduate of culinary courses and the rest came together. The taste, look, feel and most importantly the vibe of Yolk was created.


Vibe of Yolk: Hatching a small business in the face of pandemic



With uniform properly donned and all safety protocols observed, Yolk also aims to promote our City Parks.

Photo Release








From there it just was a roller coaster of blessings. They kept their promise to help the displaced ambulant park vendors and came up with an “Adopt- a- Vendor” scheme, where ambulant vendors can set up shop around the truck akin to a food hub/park.


With uniform properly donned and all safety protocols observed, Yolk also aims to promote our City Parks.


Yolk is proof that we all have what it takes to be resilient amid crisis.


 

















 



YOLK

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest














Latest









Vibe of Yolk: Hatching a small business in the face of pandemic




 Sponsored 






52 minutes ago


Vibe of Yolk: Hatching a small business in the face of pandemic



 52 minutes ago 


Yolk is proof that we all have what it takes to be resilient amid crisis.








Lifestyle Business
fbtw













SM accepts donations at all malls, gives immediate relief, shelter to Odette-hit areas




 Sponsored 






2 days ago


SM accepts donations at all malls, gives immediate relief, shelter to Odette-hit areas



2 days ago 

 
SM Foundation, Inc. through its Operation Tulong Express program, provided tens of thousands of Kalinga (care and relief packs)...








Lifestyle Business
fbtw













Jollibee Group distributes food to over 40,000 people to help typhoon-stricken communities







2 days ago


Jollibee Group distributes food to over 40,000 people to help typhoon-stricken communities

 

2 days ago 


The Jollibee Group has distributed food to over 41,600 people in some of the areas hardest hit by Super Typhoon Odette and...








Lifestyle Business
fbtw













PLDT, Smart smash mental health stigma, champion children&rsquo;s rights with Better Today PH




 Sponsored 





 
4 days ago


PLDT, Smart smash mental health stigma, champion children’s rights with Better Today PH



4 days ago 


PLDT and Smart created Better Today PH, a collaborative platform that seeks to promote wellness, safe spaces and changemaking...








Lifestyle Business
fbtw













Pinabilis Para sa Pasko: Know more about Ninja Van Philippines' commitment to make Christmas happen for Filipinos


 




6 days ago


Pinabilis Para sa Pasko: Know more about Ninja Van Philippines' commitment to make Christmas happen for Filipinos



6 days ago 


As we’re counting down the days ‘til Christmas, express logistics company Ninja Van Philippines is also gearing...








Lifestyle Business
fbtw













'SENDali' lang magpadala ng aguinaldo to your loved ones with Smart Padala and PayMaya!




 Sponsored 






6 days ago


'SENDali' lang magpadala ng aguinaldo to your loved ones with Smart Padala and PayMaya!



6 days ago 


This holiday season, sending aguinaldo to your loved ones is easier and rewarding dahil SENDali na lang yan with Smart Padala...








Lifestyle Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with