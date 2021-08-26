NestlÃ© Philippines at 110: Striving to be a stronger force for good

MANILA, Philippines — From a modest sales office on Calle Renta in Binondo, Nestlé Philippines has over a span of 110 years grown into one of the biggest Nestlé markets worldwide, and is among the country’s top corporations.

Enabled by the dedicated work of the men and women who have built it over the years, the company is the Kasambuhay ng Pamilyang Pilipino. The term “Kasambuhay", introduced during our centennial, stands for our commitment to be the trusted companion in life nurturing Filipino families.

We are honored to have been welcomed into countless homes, with our products serving the nutritional requirements of Filipinos through various stages of life, and our programs aiming to make a difference in society and for the environment.

Beyond profitability and brand performance

In a competitive marketplace, beyond profitability and brand performance, at Nestlé Philippines our success is also measured by our stewardship in contributing to the advancement of lives and the sustainability of the planet.

Accordingly, we work to help effect positive change within our means and strengths. Our stakeholders and our consumers increasingly expect us to do so, and our relationship with them can succeed only with respect, accountability and malasakit—concern for others.

Exercising leadership for an organization such as ours does not only mean going for market share, but also demands that we must be a Kasambuhay, tackling the concerns of society and the planet. Thus we are actively engaged in groundbreaking programs that help enable millions of children and families to lead healthier, happier lives; enhance the quality of life of thousands of Filipino coffee farmers; and strive for zero impact on the environment.

Becoming a 'Kasambuhay for Good'

The road for a "Kasambuhay"—whether it be of families, coffee farmers, or for the environment—presents significant challenges. Apart from sustained investments that need to be balanced against the bottom line, we have found that in taking the lead, we must chart our own way forward because there are no maps, no precedents.

Our progress has involved a substantial learning curve, an openness to discovery, and finding the right partnerships because we cannot do it alone. As the first multinational FMCG company in the Philippines to achieve plastic neutrality, we put to good use our experiences from piloting the country’s first citywide residual plastic waste collection program with Valenzuela City.

In listening to others, we have held formal consultations with various stakeholders—pagsangguni sessions—on our NHW initiatives; our NESCAFÉ Plan; our environmental efforts; diversity and inclusion in the workplace; and furthering support for breastfeeding in the country.

Even as we listen, we join the call for every organization, especially in trade and industry, to become a Kasambuhay for people and the planet. We can no longer do business as usual and must confront the urgent needs defined by the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Let us all serve according to our capabilities and means, seeking progress, not perfection.

In marking our 110th year, we are grateful to all the Filipino families who have bestowed on us the privilege of being their trusted companion, our employees past and present who have worked hard and continue to drive our growth, our partners in the public and private sectors who are making it possible for us to be a force for good, and other stakeholders who challenge us to do better and lead stronger.

As a highlight of our milestone, we are reaching out to share with 110 cities and provinces nationwide P110 million worth of our products, in cooperation with LGUs and NGOs.

Looking forward to the next 110 years and beyond, we will work harder to innovate and collaborate. We are determined to intensify our efforts to contribute to nation-building, nourish future generations, help enhance the lives of Filipinos and care for the planet. Our pledge is to advance our role as your Kasambuhay for Good, in life and for life.

About the author: Kais Marzouki is the chairman and CEO of Nestlé Philippines and has been with the company globally for more than 25 years. He strongly fosters advocacy programs of Nestlé Philippines that help make a difference in people’s lives and the sustainability of the planet.