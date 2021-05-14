THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
Beauty vlogger Monica Bianca shows her best HBC Beauty and Wellness Haul for just P1,000
In these stressful times, beauty vlogger Monica Bianca understands the need for self-care and pampering, and does so through the help of HBC, the home of ‘Healthy Beautiful Choices'.
Photo Release

Beauty vlogger Monica Bianca shows her best HBC beauty and wellness haul for just P1,000

(Philstar.com) - May 14, 2021 - 5:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — In these stressful times, beauty vlogger Monica Bianca understands the need for self-care and pampering, and does so through the help of HBC, the home of ‘Healthy Beautiful Choices.’

With its wide range of personal care, beauty, and health and wellness products, HBC helps you achieve a stronger, more beautiful and healthier you!

During the pandemic, Monica’s life has taken to a certain routine, and she always makes sure to set aside time for some TLC (tender loving care).

“Even while at home, I enjoy activities for self-pampering. I like taking care of my skin with face masks and the like, and even putting on makeup and dressing up once in a while, even if it’s just for online meetings,” says the 18-year-old. “Taking care of myself makes me feel good and positive. And for those beauty essentials and health and wellness products that I need, I always head out to HBC.”

HBC–the leader in health and beauty products–has over 100 stores across the country and carries hundreds of diverse products, from skincare to makeup, sanitizers and supplements.

“Everything at HBC is exceptionally affordable. Beauty and wellness are, indeed, within reach!” adds Monica.

Her favorite beauty picks include SanSan Pressed Powder, Haircraft Hair Spa Treatment and Skin M.D. Acnesol Spot Corrector Gel. When at HBC, Monica also never forgets to stock up on her pandemic essentials, such as TruCleen Face Sanitizer and C-Max Ascorbic Acid, which help her stay protected. 

“I always feel happy when I’m at HBC because their products are really affordable. In addition, I feel safe and secure when shopping, because they follow strict protocols. Here, you can shop safely and truly enjoy the experience,” she adds. 

Catch a glimpse of Monica’s life on HBC’s YouTube Channel and tune in on May 15, 2021 for a special shopping extravaganza. In the video, Monica shares her daily routine and shows her fans her favorite buys and beauty haul from the HBC Store while spending just P1,000. 

This May 15-16, 2021, HBC gifts its loyal patrons with an exciting new promo! Customers can get a FREE P200 gift certificate for every P1,000 single-receipt purchase. Terms and conditions apply. 

 

For more information, visit www.hbc.com.ph and follow HBC on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: 

 

HBC
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Shakey&rsquo;s group aims to expand, open new stores in 2021
Sponsored
2 days ago
Shakey’s group aims to expand, open new stores in 2021
2 days ago
This year the group intends to open more stores for its different brands in the country’s key cities and one store in...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
How 2 local startups are making positive impact on environment, communities
Sponsored
2 days ago
How 2 local startups are making positive impact on environment, communities
By Euden Valdez,Euden Valdez | 2 days ago
Get to know two local enterprises that are making positive impact on their communities and the environment.
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Levi&rsquo;s Heritage inspires trendy new men&rsquo;s jean for Spring/Summer 2021
Sponsored
9 days ago
Levi’s Heritage inspires trendy new men’s jean for Spring/Summer 2021
9 days ago
Inspired by the original 1961 Levi’s® 551 zip fly pre-shrunk jean—the first-ever pre-shrunk jean offered by...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Ortigas Malls partners with Mayani for The Grand Bagsakan starting May
14 days ago
Ortigas Malls partners with Mayani for The Grand Bagsakan starting May
14 days ago
Ortigas Malls, in partnership with Mayani, brings The Grand Bagsakan to Greenhills in San Juan, and Tiendesitas and Estancia...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Last chance to join Marvel Super Heroes-inspired virtual fun run by Globe
16 days ago
Last chance to join Marvel Super Heroes-inspired virtual fun run by Globe
16 days ago
Challenge yourself and reinvent your fitness routine at the first ever MARVEL Virtual Run Philippines happening until April...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Earth Month 2021: Companies with green practices that inspire
18 days ago
Earth Month 2021: Companies with green practices that inspire
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 18 days ago
In time for the 51st year of the world celebrating Earth Day last April 22, the one time when there is a concerted effort...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with