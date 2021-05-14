Beauty vlogger Monica Bianca shows her best HBC beauty and wellness haul for just P1,000

MANILA, Philippines — In these stressful times, beauty vlogger Monica Bianca understands the need for self-care and pampering, and does so through the help of HBC, the home of ‘Healthy Beautiful Choices.’

With its wide range of personal care, beauty, and health and wellness products, HBC helps you achieve a stronger, more beautiful and healthier you!

During the pandemic, Monica’s life has taken to a certain routine, and she always makes sure to set aside time for some TLC (tender loving care).

“Even while at home, I enjoy activities for self-pampering. I like taking care of my skin with face masks and the like, and even putting on makeup and dressing up once in a while, even if it’s just for online meetings,” says the 18-year-old. “Taking care of myself makes me feel good and positive. And for those beauty essentials and health and wellness products that I need, I always head out to HBC.”

HBC–the leader in health and beauty products–has over 100 stores across the country and carries hundreds of diverse products, from skincare to makeup, sanitizers and supplements.

“Everything at HBC is exceptionally affordable. Beauty and wellness are, indeed, within reach!” adds Monica.

Her favorite beauty picks include SanSan Pressed Powder, Haircraft Hair Spa Treatment and Skin M.D. Acnesol Spot Corrector Gel. When at HBC, Monica also never forgets to stock up on her pandemic essentials, such as TruCleen Face Sanitizer and C-Max Ascorbic Acid, which help her stay protected.

“I always feel happy when I’m at HBC because their products are really affordable. In addition, I feel safe and secure when shopping, because they follow strict protocols. Here, you can shop safely and truly enjoy the experience,” she adds.

Catch a glimpse of Monica’s life on HBC’s YouTube Channel and tune in on May 15, 2021 for a special shopping extravaganza. In the video, Monica shares her daily routine and shows her fans her favorite buys and beauty haul from the HBC Store while spending just P1,000.

This May 15-16, 2021, HBC gifts its loyal patrons with an exciting new promo! Customers can get a FREE P200 gift certificate for every P1,000 single-receipt purchase. Terms and conditions apply.

