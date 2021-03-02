â€˜Doble Diskarteâ€™ with the fastest home prepaid WiFi from Globe At Home

THE BUDGETARIAN
'Doble Diskarte' with the fastest home prepaid WiFi from Globe At Home
(Philstar.com) - March 2, 2021 - 3:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Living in a fast-paced digital world, the internet has indeed become a staple in every household. More than just surfing the web, it can be used for work, learning, entertainment and more, making it a good investment for the whole family.

When looking for a home internet connection that is not only fast and reliable but also fits both your family’s unique needs and budget, Globe At Home has a wide variety of plans and offerings for you.

With the launch of its new LTE-Advanced Home Prepaid WiFi equipped with doble bilis boosters, everyone in the household can experience faster and more powerful data speeds that allow them to double their diskarte online!

The LTE-Advanced Home Prepaid WiFi enables multiple users to browse at the same time without any fuss.

Work-from-home employees and students can do their tasks efficiently while parents can also explore and try out how-to videos which they can use to kickstart an online venture and earn additional income on the side. At the same time, everyone can pursue their passions and discover new hobbies as a way to unwind at home.

For just a one-time payment of P1,999, you can avail of Globe At Home’s fastest Prepaid WiFi ever from shop.globe.com.ph.

Don’t forget to load your favorite sulit HomeSURF and HomeWATCH promos to make the most of your internet connection through the Globe At Home app.

 

For more information about Globe At Home’s offerings, visit globe.com.ph.

