THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Philippine Obstetrical and Gynecological Society holds first-ever hybrid annual convention
POGS will hold its 2020 Annual Convention and 74th Anniversary Celebration in its first-ever hybrid format on November 10-14.
Photo Release
Philippine Obstetrical and Gynecological Society holds first-ever hybrid annual convention
(Philstar.com) - November 8, 2020 - 9:32am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Obstetrical and Gynecological Society (Foundation) Inc. (POGS) will hold its 2020 Annual Convention and 74th Anniversary Celebration in its first-ever hybrid format on November 10-14.

With the theme “Enhancing the Spirit of Virtual Collaboration in Women’s Health,” the event becomes a landmark celebration for it will be held during the challenging time of the pandemic to promote professional growth as well as physical and mental wellness among the members, delegates and residents in-training using the virtual platform.

As adversities continue to unfold and change every facet of our lives, the POGS aspires to prove that it cannot be slowed down nor be paralyzed to inaction but instead proudly take the lead with unwearied strength and undeterred commitment to rise up and stay afloat as it embraces the new normal with a renewed spirit of solidarity as one resilient organization.

With more than 5,000 registered delegates from all over the country and Southeast Asia to date, the scientific program will showcase the POGS’ commitment to remain as the main conduit of new information and updates in general obstetrics and gynecology and its various subspecialty divisions.

To name a few, renowned foreign researchers in Ob-Gyn Ultrasound, Perinatology and Gynecologic Oncology will join the faculty of equally seasoned local speakers to make exciting presentations and evidence-based discussions. The format of the meeting may be something new and different but promises to be of high-quality, creativity and engagement, in keeping with what the POGS usually does.

The POGS annual convention organizing committee is headed by its Vice President Dr. Benjamin Cuenca as Convention Chair, Dr. Christia Padolina, Honorary Chair and Dr. Leilani Coloma as Convention Secretary.

POGS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
10 days ago
Globe rallies behind tennis prodigy Alex Eala in 2020 French Open Juniors Bid
10 days ago
Globe believes that with the right support and motivation, more homegrown athletes can grow into the winning competitors they...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
11 days ago
Shaping the future: Globe launches new campaign to recreate better days
11 days ago
Globe wants to champion the values of resilience and innovation through its newest campaign, Recreate. Better Days.
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
16 days ago
What you need to know about the 'Ingat Angat Tayong Lahat' campaign
By Ratziel San Juan | 16 days ago
"Ingat Angat Tayong Lahat" sends a message of resilience, hope, and inspiration to boost business operations while ensuring...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
22 days ago
KonsultaMD, Zeal give 4,000 Parañaque educators free telehealth services
22 days ago
KonsultaMD and ZRewards by Zeal partnered with DepED Paranaque in honoring some 4,000 teachers, school administrators, and...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
24 days ago
MAPFRE launches new campaign; strengthens CSR arm through care cards
24 days ago
MAPFRE Insurance continues to reach out to its market in need of concrete solutions by promoting ways to “Help and Protect”...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
25 days ago
Job seeking during pandemic? This FREE Pinoy-made online course site can help you bounce back
25 days ago
Aya and Trifie Montebon co-founded Unliversity.com, an online platform that offers self-paced courses targeted to those who...
Lifestyle Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with