Philippine Obstetrical and Gynecological Society holds first-ever hybrid annual convention

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Obstetrical and Gynecological Society (Foundation) Inc. (POGS) will hold its 2020 Annual Convention and 74th Anniversary Celebration in its first-ever hybrid format on November 10-14.

With the theme “Enhancing the Spirit of Virtual Collaboration in Women’s Health,” the event becomes a landmark celebration for it will be held during the challenging time of the pandemic to promote professional growth as well as physical and mental wellness among the members, delegates and residents in-training using the virtual platform.

As adversities continue to unfold and change every facet of our lives, the POGS aspires to prove that it cannot be slowed down nor be paralyzed to inaction but instead proudly take the lead with unwearied strength and undeterred commitment to rise up and stay afloat as it embraces the new normal with a renewed spirit of solidarity as one resilient organization.

With more than 5,000 registered delegates from all over the country and Southeast Asia to date, the scientific program will showcase the POGS’ commitment to remain as the main conduit of new information and updates in general obstetrics and gynecology and its various subspecialty divisions.

To name a few, renowned foreign researchers in Ob-Gyn Ultrasound, Perinatology and Gynecologic Oncology will join the faculty of equally seasoned local speakers to make exciting presentations and evidence-based discussions. The format of the meeting may be something new and different but promises to be of high-quality, creativity and engagement, in keeping with what the POGS usually does.

The POGS annual convention organizing committee is headed by its Vice President Dr. Benjamin Cuenca as Convention Chair, Dr. Christia Padolina, Honorary Chair and Dr. Leilani Coloma as Convention Secretary.