Anthony "Ka Tunying" Taberna is now a Siomai King online franchisee
New normal, new opportunities! Siomai King Online Franchise is ready to help you.
Photo Release
Anthony "Ka Tunying" Taberna is now a Siomai King online franchisee
(The Philippine Star) - September 3, 2020 - 5:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Renowned TV journalist and newscaster Anthony “Ka Tunying” Taberna has joined the growing family of the online franchise brand sensation, “Siomai king, ang Hari ng siomai,” as one of its ambassadors to help our kababayans get into an effective and timely business opportunity which enables them to earn a little extra during these difficult and trying times.

"Siomai King, ang Hari ng Siomai," the flagship food cart franchise concept brand of JC Worldwide Franchise Inc., has been in the local franchise business scene for 14 years now, making it a pioneer in the online food franchise platform with more than 1,000 food cart outlets nationwide. 

Recently, the business sector has reported a rise in the number of business establishments closing daily due to operational losses which resulted in a sharp increase in unemployment. More than ever, our kababayans are looking for opportunities, turning their heads “online” to earn a little extra during the pandemic.

Siomai King answered the call and has been serving the public by giving an alternate source of income especially for those who lost their jobs since the pandemic began. It is the first to offer a more affordable and convenient way to have your own food franchise business for a fraction of the traditional franchise cost through its unique online franchise business platform.

Siomai King offers a more affordable and convenient way to have your own food franchise business for a fraction of the traditional franchise cost through its unique online franchise business platform.
Photo Release

The company has seen an increase in the number of Siomai King Online Franchise subscribers since it was first introduced last April, mainly due to its affordability, ease of online operations, and one-stop-shop convenience from ordering to delivery.

Online franchisees under this program need only to post and share their online shop links on various social media pages in order to sell their products and reach out to more customers online, making the platform a safe and viable alternative for both customers and online franchisees during the pandemic.

With the addition of Anthony Taberna in the growing family of Siomai King, the company confirms its commitment to serve the general public by bringing in game-changing opportunities to help our kababayans “earn a little extra” online during the crisis.

Are you looking for a food business that you can start immediately? Siomai King has got you! Be an online franchisee today!
Photo Release

