SCG’s Asean dream camp: Nurturing a greener future

MANILA, Philippines — Siam Cement Group (SCG) is on a mission to help save Mother Earth and is recruiting youths from member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to do so.

These college students were encouraged to pitch their ideas in Sharing the Dream camps organized by SCG, a Thailand-based conglomerate, over the years.

At these camps, experts help flesh out the ideas into projects that can be implemented by students in their own neighborhoods.

What’s more, the camp teaches students skills to help change the world, a neighborhood at a time.

Next year’s camp will be held in Thailand, focusing on leadership skills training and activities that will help students carry out the concept of a circular economy—a system meant to keep products, equipment, and infrastructure in use for a longer period through methods such as recycling, reusing, sharing, repairing, and remanufacturing.

“SCG wants to push for more sustainable projects that can be implemented in the country,” according to the firm’s publicist.

Trash bins made of trash

During the SCG’s ASEAN Camp held last August, Team Philippines proposed making trash bins out of plastic waste.

The team, in its proposal, noted that the country is the third largest ocean polluter in the world after China and India and that 39% of ocean waste consists of plastic and polystyrene pieces.

The objectives of the project, which they seek to implement in Palapat Elementary School in Hagonoy, Bulacan, is not only to lessen plastic waste but also to improve the knowledge and behavior of the students toward proper waste disposal and encourage the community to sustain the project.

The project will be promoted through social media and school seminars to its target group, students aged 10 to 12.

Sharing, fulfilling dreams

Since 2007, SCG has awarded more than 13,000 scholarships under its Sharing the Dream project to children in Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Myanmar, the Philippines, and Laos, providing financial aid to those who wish to pursue further studies.

In 2018, Sharing the Dream was expanded by providing undergraduate scholarships for secondary school scholarship holders who had been accepted to study in fields that will bring benefits to society and their country.

The scholarships were awarded throughout their undergraduate studies program. In 2018, 70 undergraduate students from six Asean countries were recipients of these scholarships.

SCG is committed to developing competencies and skills in other areas in addition to academic excellence in order to equip the youth in becoming future leaders.

The Sharing the Dream Asean Camp 2019 was arranged for 80 undergraduate scholarship holders from six SEA countries along with the SCG Foundation scholarship holders from Thailand. The goal was to strengthen relations between all South East Asian nations, build unity, and develop capabilities for the youth in order for them to propel growth and development for the region in the future.

For more glimpse of what the Sharing the Dream ASEAN Camp is all about, watch the video below:

For more information, visit the website at https://www.scg.com/landing/index_en.html.