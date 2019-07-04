What it takes to give the best education to our children

MANILA, Philippines — “I believe the children are our future. Teach them well and let them lead the way.” So goes the timeless Whitney Houston ballad—a reminder of our responsibility to give the best education possible to our children.

However, this may be easier “sang” than done. Even in this day and age, countless children around the globe face challenges in their education, their right.

So what does it take to provide a well-rounded education that develops children’s values, personalities and skills, so that they become productive citizens or even leaders in the future?

It takes a village, indeed. Everyone should do their part, from the parents at home to the teachers at school, and even individuals, institutions and governments of a nation.

Like the saying goes, it does take a village to raise a child. Parents, teachers, institutions, and the government should do their part. Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho

Here are some solutions:

1. Making spaces safe

Children, especially in their formative years, need a safe space to live and, ultimately, to learn. This is attested in the United Nations’ Convention on the Rights of the Child.

In fact, safe and secure places support children in their scholastic performance, leading to positive educational outcomes, according to a study by the Oxford Journal of International Health. Children will also be encouraged and will less likely miss classes.

“‘Pag may gulo,unang nawawala and edukasyon—kaya lalong nagkakaroon ng gulo,” Robin Padilla, actor, education advocate, and MoneyGram Global Brand ambassador, shared at a panel discussion during MoneyGram Foundation’s book donation at Herminigildo Atienza Elementary School in Baseco, Manila.

The turnover of books officially kicked off MoneyGram Foundation’s project, Inspiring Minds with the Gift of Literacy in partnership with The Asia Foundation.

Safe and secure places support children in their scholastic performance. Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho

2. Access to resources

When spaces are safe, resources must also be in place.

But the lack of school resources is now a global crisis according to UNESCO. This must be addressed to drive change thereby improving student performance and learning, and overall success of school systems. To put simply, the more books and teachers, the more effective the education will be.

When spaces are safe, resources must also be in place. Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho

“The thrust of Moneygram has always been towards education. This year ang focus is book-giving. Aside from book-giving, nagawa na namin ang mag-donate ng classrooms—not ordinary classrooms. Kapag may typhoons or calamity, people can use it as a temporary shelter,” MoneyGram Country Manager Alex Lim told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview.

3. The value of reading

It is commonplace knowledge that reading has a myriad of benefits for young learners. This includes the development of language skills, imagination, and creativity. And while reading provides entertainment, it also helps develop empathy.

According to public media literacy initiative Reading Rockets, “access to information through the printed word is an absolute necessity. Knowledge is power, and books are full of it.”

Reading has a myriad of benefits for young learners. This includes development of language skills, imagination, and creativity. Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho

“Ang isang teacher, isang estudyante at isang libro can make a big difference. Ang libro ay kayamanan sa pagkatao at dadalhin habambuhay,” said Padilla.

A gift for Filipino children

There is still much to be done in terms of improving the state of education in the country, hence, the launching of “Inspiring Minds with the Gift of Literacy” by MoneyGram Foundation and The Asia Foundation.

This initiative aims to bring thousands of books to underprivileged children in public schools. It targets to reach 500,000 students from 100 schools in the next two years.

“The Asia Foundation works with the National Library, the Department of Education. It’s beneficial to have corporate partners like MoneyGram who can come in and assist on the parts that are harder to do,” said Sam Chittick, country representative for The Asia Foundation.

Moneygram is doing its part by “Inspiring Minds with the Gift of Literacy." Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho

MoneyGram Foundation has granted the initiative with $52,450, which to date has provided 50,000 books, valued at $1.5 million and 20 mobile “MoneyGram Gift Carts.”

“The MoneyGram Foundation is focused on inspiring minds and improving the lives of children by providing equal education to every child. Our support of the Asia Foundation’s Books for Asia program ensures students not only have access to books and libraries, but also have a chance for better economic opportunities, healthier families, and individual freedom and empowerment,” said Sabrina Chan, marketing lead for MoneyGram International.

To find out more about the MoneyGram Foundation’s efforts, visit http://www.moneygramfoundation.org/.

