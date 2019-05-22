P100,000 up for grabs in Western Union and PayMaya raffle promo

MANILA, Philippines — Receiving money from your family and friends from anywhere in the country or around the world is now made more convenient and rewarding with PayMaya and Western Union.

“More and more, Filipinos are finding it most convenient to redeem their Western Union remittances via PayMaya because of the instant convenience it provides—all they need is their mobile phones, and they're all set. They can even do this from anywhere in the country, at any time of the day," said Kenneth Palacios, director and head of Wallets Business for PayMaya.

"And now, they can even win as much as P100,000 just by doing it!" Palacios announced.

Running until May 31, all you need to do is claim your Western Union remittance via PayMaya. To earn raffle entries using your PayMaya account:

Pay your bills in full and on time (minimum of P100) to earn five raffle entries

Pay for your in-store purchases by PayMaya QR to earn one raffle entry per P100 spend

Buy digital goods (load, gaming pins, cable TV subscription) in the PayMaya in-app shop to get one raffle entry per purchase

Send a minimum of P10 to your friends and family via the PayMaya app or FB Messenger to earn one raffle entry per day

Shop online and in-store using your virtual or physical card to earn one raffle entry for every P100 spend (example: Customer spends P300 at X merchant: three raffle entries)

By the end of the promo period, five lucky PayMaya users will win P10,000 PayMaya credits while two winners will take home P50,000 and P100,000 PayMaya credits, each.

Get a more rewarding remittance experience

Claiming your Western Union remittances through PayMaya only takes a few taps on your phone. Your loved ones simply have to go to the nearest Western Union branch here or abroad to send money, and you can quickly receive it by following these five easy steps:

Open your PayMaya app and tap Add Money near the top of your screen. Select Western Union® from the list of Add Money Partners. Enter the 10-digit Money Transfer Control Number (MTCN) from your contact’s Western Union® transaction. Your relative or friend should receive one from the Western Union® representative during the over-the-counter MMT transaction Tap Receive on the Confirmation screen after verifying the correct transaction details (e.g. MTCN, Sender Name, Amount) Wait for the in-app and SMS confirmation of the successful receipt of your remittance!

Make sure that your account has been successfully upgraded to ensure that your transaction pushes through.

If you haven’t upgraded your account yet, simply tap Upgrade for free on your app, fill out the required information, submit a photo of your SSS/GSIS/TIN ID, and have your information verified by one of our KYC (Know-Your-Customer) agents via a video call within the PayMaya app.

After receiving your remittance via PayMaya, cashless convenience is within your fingertips as PayMaya also provides users a safe and hassle-free way to purchase items online and in-store, pay bills, buy load, and even send money to your loved ones.

Experience cashless convenience and get awesome deals with PayMaya! All you have to do is download the PayMaya app, register, and activate your card to get started.

