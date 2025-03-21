US-based authenticator takes part in rare coins show in Manila

During the event, Sigrid Carandang, Chairman of Minted MNL, emphasized that authenticity of collected items is important in the collectibles markets.

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), an authentication and grading company for high-value collectibles, joined the Minted MNL Summer Show and Auction held earlier this month in Pasig City.

The two-day numismatics gathering took place last March 8 to 9 at the Westin Manila Hotel.

The grading company acted as a partner in authenticating some of the rare coin collections, which were up for grabs in the recent two-day auction.

The rare pieces of collections included a 1766 Barilla coin minted in Manila, a four-real Mexican coin from the 19th century, and an eight-real coin from the Iturbide Empire in Mexico, which was the most expensive piece of collection sold that day at S$72,000 (P4.1 million).

According to Carandang, to ensure the credibility of its auctions, the showcase partnered with PCGS and Certified Collectibles Group, the gold standards and global leaders in authentication.

Since 1986, the company has employed numismatic experts who utilize the most consistent standard in the industry in evaluating vintage and modern numismatic items for encapsulation and grading.



Its major business covers vintage coin grading service, Morden coin/medal grading service, banknote grading service, restoration service, and novelties and merchandise. It has been grading and certifying coins from more than 100 countries.

It has presence in Asia, including countries like South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

As of December 2020, PCGS has certified more than 45 million coins with a total market value of S41.7 billion all over the world. It also marked its auction world record in authenticating the world’s most expensive coin — the 1933 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle at S18,872,250 and the 1890 $1,000 Treasury Note. Its company-graded coins continue to break records in auctions around the world.

