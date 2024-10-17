'Tabing Ilog: The Musical' returning to PETA stage this November

The story, centered on timeless themes of friendship, love, and family, remains relatable across generations, even as it's set in a new era shaped by fast-changing times.

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN's collaboration with the Philippine Educational Theater Association "Tabing Ilog: The Musical" will return to the stage this November after a successful run last year.

The original television show from over two decades ago is centered on timeless themes of friendship, love, and family, launching the likes of John Lloyd Cruz, Kaye Abad, Baron Geisler, and Patrick Garcia into stardom.

A musical adaptation of the series was first conceptualized in 2019 but faced delays due to the pandemic, but following an initial partnership in "Walang Aray" both ABS-CBN and PETA teamed up to bring "Tabing Ilog: The Musical" to life in 2023.

"Na-witness po ng PETA ang paglunsad, panganganak ng mga bagong thespian mula sa Star Magic," PETA Plus Program Director Melvin Lee said in a press conference for the musical's rerun last October 9.

"For most of them, it was their first time to do professional theater at natutuwa po kami sa PETA na kasama kami doon. Kasama kami sa kanilang theater journey."

Directed by Phil Noble with a script by Eljay Deldoc and musical direction and songs by Vince de Jesus, the musical adaptation will once again delve into the Gen Z struggles of Eds, Rovic, Corrine, Fonzy, George, James, Badong, Andoy, and more with family, dreams, identity, and love, and how they find ways to rise above.

Star Magic artists returning from the first run include Vivoree, Sheena Belarmino, Benedix Ramos, Anji Salvacion, Kobie Brown, Jordan Andrews, Kiara Takahashi, Andi Abaya, Omar Uddin, BGYO's Akira Morishita, and BINI's Jhoanna Robles.

"Super thankful ako sa mga kasama namin kasi in a way, na-mold din po 'yung utak ko — kung paano gumawa ng character at kung paano pa palalimin 'yung paggawa ng character," BGYO's Akira shared. "Definitely nagkaroon pa ng new ways kung paano palalimin pa si Rovic [this rerun]."

"Since matagal din kaming hindi nagkakasama or nagkakita-kita, parang nandun din 'yung longing to perform and work with each other again after a long time," Vivoree added. "Feeling ko talaga mas magiging passionate kaming lahat this time kasi it's a rerun. We want to do something better than what we did sa first run,"

BINI's Jhoanna, who wasn't present at the press conference, gave a video message to express her excitement returning to the musical.

"Excited akong makasama ang barkada at ang 'Tabing Ilog: The Musical' fam na nag-effort ng matindi para maibalik ang magic ng 'Tabing Ilog' this year," she said.

Seasoned theater actors Joann Co, Red Nuestro, Gimbey Dela Cruz, Yeyin Dela Cruz, and Adrian Lindayag will also be part of the cast, as are Lance Reblando, Vyen Villanueva, Teetin Villanueva, Jude Hindumdum, Vino Mabalot, and Miah Canton.

"Tabing Ilog: The Musical" will run once more at Quezon City's PETA Theater from November 8 to December 1. Tickets are available for online purchase via Ticketworld.

