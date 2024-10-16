Philippines' 1st musical theater rave adds 2nd day open to more minors

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' first-ever Musical Theater Rave hosted by GMG Productions is getting a second night where more minors can participate.

GMG Productions is the production company that hosts award-winning musicals in the Philippines, such as "Cats," "Les Miserables," "The Lion King," "The Phantom of the Opera," "West Side Story," "Hamilton," "Miss Saigon," and most recently, "Six."

The rave will gather musical theater fans from all walks of life "for a night like no other, where Broadway meets the dance floor," as a DJ spins songs ranging from Broadway classics to Disney favorites.

Initially set for October 26 in the Globe Auditorium, Maybank Performing Arts Theater in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, GMG Productions announced the event would take place the following night, October 27.

GMG Productions' Chief Executive Officer Carlos Candal said in a statement that the response to the Musical Theater Rave was "nothing short of phenomenal."

"We've always aimed to create a community where musical theater lovers can feel at home, and seeing how well this rave was received, has been incredibly rewarding," he continued. "Adding a second night was an easy decision — this is a celebration for everyone, and we couldn't be more excited to bring this unique experience to even more fans."

While the first night is only open to people over 15, the second night welcomes audiences as young as 12 years old.

Attendees for both nights are encouraged to dress as their favorite musical theater characters, join costume and lipsync contests, and stay tuned for special performances.

Tickets for the second night are available in TicketWorld for P1,500 for adults (inclusive of entrance and two complimentary drinks) and P999 for juniors (no drinks), plus a Family Bundle (two adults and two juniors) worth P4,500.

