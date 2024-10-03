'Anino sa Likod ng Buwan' returning to stage after 30 years

MANILA, Philippines — Jun Robles Lana's award-winning play "Anino sa Likod ng Buwan" will be staged once again, over 30 years after its debut.

The 1993 original production won the grand prize of the Bulwagang Gantimpala Playwriting Competition and was later adapted by Lana into a 2015 film starring LJ Reyes, Adrian Alandy, and Anthony Falcon.

"Anino sa Likod ng Buwan" made its world premiere at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in Czech Republic. It won awards at Russia's Pacific Meridien International Film Festival, including Best Director for Lana, Best Actress for Reyes, the FIPRESCI Critics Prize, and the NETPAC Award.

Reyes also won the Urian for Best Actress, while Lana won another Best Director award at India's Kerala International Film Festival.

IdeaFirst Live!, headed by Lana and fellow writer Elmer Gatchalian, will oversee the new stage version, which is the company's debut production.

Gawad Buhay awardee and theater veteran Tuxqs Rutaquio will serve as director and the new cast includes Kathryn Alejandrino, Martin del Rosario, and Ross Pesigan.

The new version of "Anino sa Likod ng Buwan" will be staged at the PETA Theater Center in March 2025.

