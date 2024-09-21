Senate building hosting CCP art collection until July 2025

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Senate building will be the home of two exhibits consisting of selected prints from the Cultural Center of the Philippines' 21st Century Art Museum (CCP 21AM) Collection.

The two exhibits, "Impressions" and "Viewpoints," will be on view at the Senate building until July 18, 2025.

Both are part of the CCP Visual Arts and Museum Division's efforts to make the CCP 21AM collection available to a larger audience.

"Impressions," located in the Ceremonial Hall and Conference Room of the building's sixth floor, features pieces presenting the different printmaking techniques practiced by generations of Filipino printmakers such as relief, intaglio, and serigraph.

"Viewpoints," meanwhile, found in the building's second floor hallway, features a diverse selection of prints by Filipino contemporary artists ranging from abstractions to self-portraits and still-life paintings.

Among the featured artists in the exhibits are Juvenal Sansó, Elmer Borlongan, Salvador Ching, Angelo Magno, Caroline Ongpin, and Radel Paredes, as well as National Artists Benedicto "BenCab" Cabrera and the late Arturo Luz.

