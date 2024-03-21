'Big Slaysian energy': Abigail Adriano, Seann Miley Moore on their 'Miss Saigon' roles

The main cast of the 'Miss Saigon' 2024 Philippine run during the press conference held in The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque City on March 21, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Australian actors Abigail Adriano and Seann Miley Moore are expected to deliver on making their "Miss Saigon" characters their own when the musical returns to the Philippine stage this March.

"Miss Saigon" last hit Philippine shores 24 years ago when Lea Salonga reprised her West End and Broadway role of Kim, which won her an Olivier and Tony Award.

Other Filipinas who have portrayed Kim all around the world include Joanna Ampil, Eva Noblezada, Ma-Anne Dionisio, Jamie Rivera, Monique Wilson, Joan Almedilla, Deedee Magno Hall and Jennifer Paz. Abigail will be the first since Lea to play her in the Philippines.

"It's such an honor to be able to say that I'm a part of this legacy of Kim and I'm so grateful that they have been able to be inspirations for me," Abigail said in a press conference held outside the Theatre at Solaire where "Miss Saigon" will be staged.

WATCH: Filipino-Australian Abigail Adriano shares how her portrayal of Kim in “Miss Saigon” stands out from past performances.



She notes she’s just the second woman to play Kim in the PH after theater legend Lea Salonga 24 years ago. | via @kjpurneII pic.twitter.com/KaAA3tCcVa — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) March 21, 2024

In terms of making Kim "unapologetically her own interpretation," Abigail recalled her encounter with producer Cameron Mackintosh during their first-ever rehearsals.

"He literally held my face and said, 'Abby, when you do Kim, I just want to see you,'" Abigail shared. "And thanks to that, I can definitely say when you watch the show, you will see reflections of myself in Kim."

Abigail acknowledged there have been many interpretations of Kim in the past, which is why she feels a sense of duty to bring justice to the character and the story she tells. She noted, however, that she wants to be true to herself and to be honest about what she and Kim would feel in the moment.

Meanwhile, Seann plans to bring in "Big Slaysian energy" to the production, pointing out that majority of the cast either have Filipino heritage or are part-Asian. According to the Urban Dictionary, the term "Slaysian" refers to an Asian who is attractive and socially accepted.

The actor said their favorite part of "Miss Saigon" is a scene their Engineer shares with Kim at the end of the first act, adding they also always enjoy the show's beginning.

WATCH: Filipino-Australian actor Seann Miley Moore also shares how different their “Miss Saigon” characterization is of The Engineer, or as they put it “The Engin-queer with bakla energy.” | via @kjpurneII pic.twitter.com/1mkv9VacRM — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) March 21, 2024

"With all my fierce and gorgeous girls, we take the stage in all our fierceness and fabulosity," Seann described their take on "The Heat is On in Saigon."

Seann compares the number's intense vibe to the music they blast in their room, to which Abigail confirms after quipping she does not need a speaker because being Seann's neighbor allows her to listen in on Ariana Grande tracks and the like.

The actor added that their take on the character, originated by Jonathan Pryce, is now the "Engin-queer," a portrayal that earned praise from Cameron himself.

"It really is a testament to Cameron for bringing new people, new voices, bakla energy, which is fantastic!" Seann ended. "I'm up here not just for myself but for my queer and bakla audience out there. If I can do it, you can mother f****ng do it too!"

"Miss Saigon" also stars Nigel Huckle as Chris, Filipino-Kiwi actor Laurence Mossman and homegrown actress Kiara Dario. It will run at the Theatre at Solaire from March 23 to May 12.

