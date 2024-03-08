fresh no ads
Women's Month: CCP shining purple light until end of March

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 8, 2024 | 4:51pm
Purple light shines on structures of the CCP
CCP / Rodel Valiente / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Cultural Center of the Philippines is celebrating Women's Month this March by casting purple lights on several of its structures.

These include the main building, the Tanghalang Pambasa; the Bamboo Pavilion in Liwasang Kalikhasan, and the Tanghalang Ignacio B. Gimenez or CCP Blackbox Theater.

The lighting was designed by Camille Balistoy and Jericho Pagana, and executed by the Production Design and Technical Services Division under the Production and Exhibition Department.

The effort is the CCP's way of "recognizing the Filipino women's contribution to nation-building and putting the spotlight on their accomplishments" and through various projects will continute advocating for women's empowerment and gender equality.

The facade lighting on all the structures will stay until the end of March.

