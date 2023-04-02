Mindanao visual artists take the spotlight at Sentro Artista

MANILA, Philippines – A distinctive trademark preserved by its undying culture throughout the centuries, the story of the Mindanaoans have a big contribution to the Philippine Art as a whole.

And Sentro Artista acknowledged and honored them by exhibiting Mindanao artworks from March 26 to April 13 at the Sentro Artista Art gallery in Arton Strip in Quezon City.

Top Mindanao artists — led by Kublai Millan, Jeff Bangot, Victor Dumaguing, John Paul Alave and Harild Macabitas — brought their artistry to the metro. Also featured are works of Toym Imao and his late father National Artist Abdulmari Imao, the first Moro to receive the recognition.

Every stroke and color they put on the canvas has given life to every art piece they made. It is a testament to how good Filipino artists are, including those in Mindanao.

“The story of Philippine art is not complete without the story of the Mindanaoans,” said 48-year-old sculptor Kublai Millan, also an art photographer, painter, and digital and performance artist.

From left: Marjorie D. Ruiz, Jay Ruiz, Atty. Elba Cruz, Sen. Koko Pimentel, Toym Imao and Jeff Bangot.

Sen. Koko Pimentel, National Commission for Culture and Arts (NCCA) National Committee on Art Galleries chief Danny Rayos del Sol, UP President Jijil Jimenez, UPCFA Prof. Toym Imao, actress Sylvia Sanchez Atayde and Atty. Elba Cruz curator of Manila Clock tower, also graced the Mindanao arts exhibit.

“We are very thankful to Sen. Koko Pimentel’s Creative Industry bill which will be passed soon. It’s a good news to every artist,” said 40-year-old Bangot, a visual artist and art educator from Davao City.

“We are very thankful to Sentro Artista for letting us share the narrative of Mindanao Arts, their story, their struggle and success. It’s a rare opportunity,” he added.

Sentro Artista director Marj Ruiz said Mindanao artists deserve the spotlight, adding that their extraordinary character will surely attract different art collectors all over the world.

“It is Sentro Artists's joy and honor to exhibit more than 30 artworks by mentors and mentees of the Lunang Art Mentoring Workshop led by monument maker and prolific artist Kublai Millan,” Ruiz explained.

“This is one of the first exhibits outside Mindanao by this group and we look forward to lending our platform to bring their perspective in our consciousness,” she added. “We are honored to be joined with these artists that represent the guild of artists and tell the story of Mindanao here in Manila.”

Harmony & Horizon, a folk world music duo, serenaded visitors during the night as guests shared stories about life and culture in Mindanao.

For inquiries and catalogue requests, email [email protected] or contact 09088637077. The gallery is located at UG/F, Sentro Artista at Arton Strip by Rockwell, Blue Ridge A, 226 Katipunan, Quezon City.