Nayong Pilipino Foundationâ€™s â€˜traveling museumâ€™ goes to Tarlac

Nayong Pilipino Foundation’s ‘traveling museum’ goes to Tarlac

This March 30, 2023 photo shows the exhibit dubbed “Nayon sa Diwa: Bringing Cultural Communities Closer to the Heart” at the Diwa ng Tarlac Museum.

TARLAC CITY, Philippines — The Nayong Pilipino Foundation on Thursday opened an exhibit in Tarlac City, the first outside Metro Manila.

The public can visit the exhibit dubbed “Nayon sa Diwa: Bringing Cultural Communities Closer to the Heart” at the Diwa ng Tarlac Museum. This marks the fourth “traveling exhibit” of NPF so far.

The exhibit, curated by Victor Estrella, showcases historical and cultural items from different communities in the country including those from Mindanao and other various ethnolinguistic groups around the country including the Cordilleras, the Lumads of Mindanao, the Muslims of Bangsamoro, among others.

It also features the works of Abelling Aeta(s) who displayed their traditional items.

The public can visit the exhibit showcasing historical and cultural items from Mindanao and other various ethnolinguistic groups around the country including the Cordilleras, the Lumads of Mindanao, the Muslims of Bangsamoro, among others at the Diwa ng Tarlac. @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/OUHCiN1XFL — Rosette Adel (@rosette_adel) March 30, 2023

The exhibit was launched in partnership with the Tarlac provincial government.

Present during the ribbon-cutting ceremony were Tourism Undersecretary Shereen Gail Pamintuan, Gov Susan Yap, Tarlac Vice Governor Carlito David, Abelling Chieftain Rody Dela Cruz, NPF Executive Director Gertrudes Duran-Batocabe and Philippine Normal University Associate Dean Dr. Zyralie Lotivio-Bedural.

LOOK: Nayong Pilipino Foundation (@AtingNayon) launched the “Nayon sa Diwa: Bringing Cultural Communities Closer to the Heart” exhibit at the Diwa ng Tarlac.



This is the first “traveling exhibit” of the NPF outside Metro Manila and the fourth mounted so far. @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/rBaATb9Rfu — Rosette Adel (@rosette_adel) March 30, 2023

Why in Tarlac?

During the launch, Duran-Batocabe explained that the foundation has no physical museum at the moment. However, to continue its mandate of promoting culture and heritage, the foundation set up the “traveling museum which aims to bring our ethnographic collections nearer to the general public.”

“This is our fourth traveling exhibit, and I could say we are leveling up because my curator here, Victor Estrella said it is just fitting that this time here in Tarlac, we showcase the more important collection of material culture we have in our possession,” Duran-Batocabe said.

She added that Tarlac was chosen because of its strategic geographical location, having been landlocked by four big provinces, namely Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Pangasinan, and Zambales.

Duran-Batocabe also said Tarlac is among the most multicultural provinces and is the “beating heart of Luzon,” adding that Yap is a supporter of culture and the arts.

The NPF’s traveling museum initiative is also in line with the Philippine Development Plan for 2023 to 2028 wherein Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco emphasized the goal to “establish a Philippine tourism industry anchored on Filipino culture, heritage and identity."

The foundation is set to open and launch more “traveling museums” in Luzon as it awaits the physical home of NPF’s artifacts.

“This year has been an exciting one for the Nayong Pilipino Foundation, and this traveling exhibit is just one of the many ways we've been able to celebrate our heritage. At this moment, I cannot help but feel a deep sense of pride and satisfaction that we have all come together to further promote the rich history and culture of our country,” Duran-Batocabe said.

“We believe that this partnership in bringing this collection closer to the people and showcasing our unique material culture will help create a deeper understanding of our identity as Filipinos and provide opportunities for our people, and even tourists, to engage in meaningful ways,” she concluded.

Aside from the “Nayon sa Diwa: Bringing Cultural Communities Closer to the Heart,” Duran-Batocabe also invited the public to visit Diwa ng Tarlac Museum’s dioramas and appreciate the traditional clothing of the B’laan women of Southern Mindanao with beads made from the crusts of mother of pearl.

Visiting the exhibit and the diorama is free for the public from 8 to 5 p.m. daily. The exhibit will be in Tarlac until the last week of May 2023.

Last February, NPF also organized the exhibit titled “Culture Contact: Augustinian Missions to La Montañosa” at the San Agustin Museum, Intramuros, Manila. This will be open to the public until April 23.