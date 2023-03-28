^

Arts and Culture

Great British Festival makes grand return after 3 years

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 28, 2023 | 12:13pm
Great British Festival makes grand return after 3 years
Composite image of several things that occurred at the Great British Festival 2023
British Chamber of Commerce Philippines via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Great British Festival was successfully revived this 2023 after three years, allowing Filipinos to enjoy once more the benefits of the partnership between the Philippines and the United Kingdom.

The festival proper was held along Bonifacio Global City's High Street area in Taguig last March 25 and 26, with British Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils and British Chamber of Commerce Philippines Executive Director Chris Nelson cutting the blue and red ribbons that kicked off the Great British Festival's return.

Both days of the Great British Festival saw the participation of at least 35 British companies and brands from different sectors like retail, automotive, and education, not to mention delicious dishes to try out like Borough Pizza Pub's British pizza.

Among the highlights for festival-goers were Formula One simulators by Radival Sportscars, a ring toss handled by Smirnoff, a photo backdrops of iconic pop culture landmarks such as Big Ben, Hogwarts, and Abbey Road.

Speaking of Abbey Road, the Beatles were among the many British artists on the festival's playlist which included the likes of the Spice Girls and recent Album of the Year winner Harry Styles who himself just recently performed in the Philippines.

Organizers deemed the return of the Great British Festival a success as beyond featuring business networking, innovation, arts, culture, and education, it bore fruit the close relationship of the United Kingdom and the Philippines which continues to provide great opportunities for trade and investment.

RELATED: Highlighting close relations between PH and UK with next month’s Great British Festival

