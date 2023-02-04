New museum stops added to CCP Pasinaya's Paseo Museo

Ariel Yonzon, Associate Artistic Director of the Cultural Center of the Philippines, handing out replicas of Paseo Museo stop standees to new museum partners (from top left) the GSIS Museo ng Sining, AIMS Museo Maritimo, Manila Clock Tower Museum, and the PWU-SFAD Jose Conrado Benitez Gallery.

MANILA, Philippines — The Pasinaya Festival of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), a large multi-arts festival of the CCP, celebrates its 15th edition this 2023 with the return of the Paseo Museo tour.

With the CPP main building closing down for renovations until end-2024, the CCP is taking full advantage of having events elsewhere especially with 13 museums participating in a city-wide tour (Manila, and some in Pasay) including five new additions.

These are Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) Museo ng Sining, the Asian Institute of Maritime Studies (AIMS) Museo Maritimo, the Philippine Women's University School of Fine Arts & Design (PWU-SFAD) Jose Conrado Benitez Gallery, the Adamson University Art Gallery, and the Manila Clock Tower Museum.

Perhaps most familiar and popular among these is the newly-opened Manila Clock Tower Museum, found at the top of Manila City Hall, where the peak shows a 360° view of Manila and Makati.

While making their way to the top, guests will get to see dioramas about the 1945 Battle of Manila and roaming exhibits of renowned artists both locally and internationally.

The AIMS Museo Maritimo, which turned a decade old last October 2022, features the history of the Philippine maritime industry such as trade routes and seafarers; the tour will even include a glimpse into the school's ship simulation that students use for academics.

The much older GSIS Museum housed many cherished artworks that are currently managed by the National Musem, including Juan Luna’s “Parisian Life."

Highlighting the museum in the meantime is the large mural "History of Philippine Music" by National Artist Fernando Amorsolo and a commissioned copy of his "History of Dance" titled "Ritual Dance" by Roger B. San Miguel.

Returning museum partners include Fort Santiago, Museo Pambata, Museo de Intramuros, Casa Manila, and the different sectors of the National Museum.

The CCP Pasinaya's Paseo Museo will take place on February 4 and 5, 2023, with 15 vehicles assisting in bringing tourists around the participating museums and galleries.

