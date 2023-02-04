^

Arts and Culture

New museum stops added to CCP Pasinaya's Paseo Museo

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 4, 2023 | 2:12pm
New museum stops added to CCP Pasinaya's Paseo Museo
Ariel Yonzon, Associate Artistic Director of the Cultural Center of the Philippines, handing out replicas of Paseo Museo stop standees to new museum partners (from top left) the GSIS Museo ng Sining, AIMS Museo Maritimo, Manila Clock Tower Museum, and the PWU-SFAD Jose Conrado Benitez Gallery.
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — The Pasinaya Festival of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), a large multi-arts festival of the CCP, celebrates its 15th edition this 2023 with the return of the Paseo Museo tour.

With the CPP main building closing down for renovations until end-2024, the CCP is taking full advantage of having events elsewhere especially with 13 museums participating in a city-wide tour (Manila, and some in Pasay) including five new additions.

These are Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) Museo ng Sining, the Asian Institute of Maritime Studies (AIMS) Museo Maritimo, the Philippine Women's University School of Fine Arts & Design (PWU-SFAD) Jose Conrado Benitez Gallery, the Adamson University Art Gallery, and the Manila Clock Tower Museum.

Perhaps most familiar and popular among these is the newly-opened Manila Clock Tower Museum, found at the top of Manila City Hall, where the peak shows a 360° view of Manila and Makati.

While making their way to the top, guests will get to see dioramas about the 1945 Battle of Manila and roaming exhibits of renowned artists both locally and internationally.

RELATED: The Philippines' biggest multi-arts festival Pasinaya is back with a vengeance

The AIMS Museo Maritimo, which turned a decade old last October 2022, features the history of the Philippine maritime industry such as trade routes and seafarers; the tour will even include a glimpse into the school's ship simulation that students use for academics.

The much older GSIS Museum housed many cherished artworks that are currently managed by the National Musem, including Juan Luna’s “Parisian Life."

Highlighting the museum in the meantime is the large mural "History of Philippine Music" by National Artist Fernando Amorsolo and a commissioned copy of his "History of Dance" titled "Ritual Dance" by Roger B. San Miguel.

Returning museum partners include Fort Santiago, Museo Pambata, Museo de Intramuros, Casa Manila, and the different sectors of the National Museum.

The CCP Pasinaya's Paseo Museo will take place on February 4 and 5, 2023, with 15 vehicles assisting in bringing tourists around the participating museums and galleries.

RELATED: 'Radically different': Art Fair Philippines to return onsite for 10th edition

CCP

CULTURAL CENTER OF THE PHILIPPINES

PASINAYA

PASINAYA FESTIVAL
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Notre-Dame to regain spire this year and reopen end-2024
4 hours ago

Notre-Dame to regain spire this year and reopen end-2024

By Agence France-Presse | 4 hours ago
Notre-Dame Cathedral's spire will be back in place by the end of the year, but a full reopening following the devastating...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Visual artist Kristine Lim joins beauty queen, GMA artist for first official Basilan mission as soldier
22 hours ago

Visual artist Kristine Lim joins beauty queen, GMA artist for first official Basilan mission as soldier

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 22 hours ago
Missionary visual artist Kristine Lim visited Basilan recently for her first official mission as a soldier under the Philippine...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Murakami to publish first new novel in six years
23 hours ago

Murakami to publish first new novel in six years

By Agence France-Presse | 23 hours ago
Celebrated Japanese author Haruki Murakami will release his first new novel in six years this April.
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Australia to oust monarch from banknotes
2 days ago

Australia to oust monarch from banknotes

By David Williams | 2 days ago
Australia will erase the British-based monarch from its banknotes, replacing the late Queen Elizabeth II's image on its...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
'El Fili' twist: Elias is alive in 'Maria Clara at Ibarra'
3 days ago

'El Fili' twist: Elias is alive in 'Maria Clara at Ibarra'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
The boatman Elias (Rocco Nacino) thought to have died as written in the last chapter of Dr. Jose Rizal's "Noli Me Tangere"...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Great British Festival returns to Manila after 3 years
5 days ago

Great British Festival returns to Manila after 3 years

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
The Great British Festival was launched in 2014 and continued until 2018. It highlights British brands, music and live...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with