Who's who in 'El Fili': New characters in 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' book 2

Kim de Leon, Julia Pascual, Khalil Ramos and Pauline Mendoza are new cast members in book 2 or "El Filibusterismo" arc of "Maria Clara at Ibarra."

MANILA, Philippines — This week will definitely see the transition of "Maria Clara at Ibarra" from Dr. Jose Rizal's "Noli Me Tangere" to "El Filibusterismo."

As it has been teased last week with a new MV (music video) for "Babaguhin ang Mundo," Dennis Trillo has transformed from the gentleman, kind-hearted Crisostomo Ibarra into the silver-haired jeweler Simoun, who is out for revenge 13 years after disappearing from the fictional town of San Diego.

In a recent presscon, program manager Edlyn Tallada-Abuel said that they have long cast all the major roles for the second book of the show, like Khalil Ramos for adult Basilio.

She disclosed that there were also who have auditioned from the theater just to know their range, and even two new additional characters played by actors who are self-confessed fans of the show.

Find out who these actors and the characters they are set to play.

1. Khalil Ramos as Basilio

He has long been rumored to play the adult Basilio even while the show was airing last year, alongside his girlfriend Gabbi Garcia for Juli, Basilio's love interest.

Khalil said he immediately reread "El Filibusterismo" because he last read it in high school, which was a required reading as part of the curriculum.

"One day pa lang ako sa pagshoot and so far sobrang natutuwa ako. Welcome ng buong cast and crew. Sobrang collaborative din nila. Excited na ma-fill yung shoes ni Basilio dahil important din role ni Basilio sa 'El Fili'," said Khalil.

Now grown up after 13 years, Basilio returns to San Diego as a student who will be instrumental in Simoun's revenge.

2. Pauline Mendoza as Juli

Like previously mentioned, rumor had it that this was a role meant for Gabbi Garcia, but the actress is already busy with the upcoming show "Mga Lihim ni Urduja." She is also part of the just announced GMA-ABS-CBN collaboration show "Unbreak My Heart," with Jodi Sta. Maria, Richard Yap and Joshua Garcia.

Pauline Mendoza, who had a remarkable role in "Widow's Web," will play Juli, the childhood and love interest of Basilio.

"I'm a fan of 'Maria Clara' sobrang ganda. I'm excited to give life to my character, Juliana (Juli). Ako 'yung kababata ni Khalil. This is my first ever period piece," said Pauline.

3. Arnold Reyes as Kabesang Tales

Viewers already caught a glimpse of him when he took under his wing the young Basilio (Stanley Abuloc), who was running from the guardia civil from the made-up charges by Padre Salvi (Juancho Trivino).

Like Pauline, Arnold is a self-confessed "MCI" fan.

"I'm just so thankful na kasali ako sa labas na ito. Nagsimula ako na fan ng show na ito. Nagsimula ako na lagi ko siyang pinapanood. I'm so happy na pinapanood ko lang siya pero ngayon kasali na ako," Arnold shared.

Tales was formerly a head of a barangay who later took up arms and became a bandit. He is the father of Juli.

"Kailangn malaman ng mga tao kung saan nanggaling 'yung mga pinaglalaban ng mga characters ng 'El Fili.' Hindi lang yung galit, kung hindi puso at pagmamahal sa mga pinaglalaban," he shared.

4. Julia Pascual as Paulita Gomez

Paulita is another of the additional pairs in the show. She is the niece of the social climbing Dona Victorina and Don Tiburcio. She is the sweetheart of Isagani.

"Kahit sa tingin ko iba ako sa character ni Paulita Gomez, kailangan kong maibigay lahat ng makakaya ko dahil sa pagkakaalam ko sa kwento ng 'El Fili,' mas madilim ito.

"This is about revenge, fighting harder for what you believe in. So, I think my character has to understand that the love she has for Isagani and also for the other characters that she may meet in this part of 'MCI,' kailangan niyang tumayo sa kanyang mga sariling paa. Gagamitin niya yung isip niya, imbes 'yung puso niya," Julia said.

5. Kim de Leon as Isagani

The "Starstruck" winner gets his biggest TV break by playing Isagani, the student who will clash with Simoun. He is also the sweetheart of Paulita who will eventually find herself getting married to another man.

It's not only the new characters who gave a glimpse of who they are. Even old favorites shared a few information about how their characters will progress.

David Licauco said viewers should watch how his Fidel will mature from the happy-go-lucky arrogant rich kid into a more aware character.

"He has a big transition with the influence of Klay (Barbie Forteza) and nakita ko na pano dapat 'yung San Diego, mga maling ginagawa. Mas makatao na siya. He'll fight kung ano 'yung tama," David said.

Main man, Dennis, said Simoun is totally different from Ibarra.

"Isa siyang tao na kumbaga may lamat na. Nadala na siya sa lumang sistema na kinalakihan niya. Para baguhin 'yung panahon. Simoun is medyo villanous type. He will see a drastic change," Dennis revealed.

Among all the characters, Barbie's Klay, she said, has changed the least.

"Sa lahat po kasi, parang ang character ko ang wala masyadong pagbabago kaya siguro maging changes ay papano ako makita ng mga tao doon. Mga tao sa 'El Fili,' sila lahat nagbago. Sila 13 years older na pero ako ganito pa rin hitsura ko," said Barbie.

