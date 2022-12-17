^

Arts and Culture

SB19, Bayanihan grace launch of CCP's 'Binurda'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 17, 2022 | 10:00am
SB19, Bayanihan grace launch of CCP's 'Binurda'
Members of SB19 at the CCP "Binurda" event.
Philstar.com / Anjilica Andaya

MANILA, Philippines — The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) lit up the facade of its main building for the 2022 Christmas season before it will be closed for renovations.

This year's design is inspired by cultural textile patterns and motifs that are interwoven with the stories and traditions of Filipinos.

Conceptualized by a team led by CCP Production Design and Technical Division Chief Ricardo Eric Cruz, "Binurda" features the callado, the intricate embroidery and needlework detailing on piña jusi textile.

Through the "Binurda" design, the stone facade of the CCP main building has been transformed into a piece of fabric with "embroidered" flora and fauna that features indigenous geometric designs such as the famous sampaguita flower.

The design was unveiled at a grand concert directed by Dexter Santos last December 15 featuring the popular P-pop group SB19, The National Dance Company of the Philippines, the Nightingales, Bayanihan and the Male Ensemble of the Philippines.

Each performance at the concert mirrored the different kinds of music found all around the country, be it a variation by region or genre. SB19, for instance, performed some of their beloved hits like "What?" and "Mapa." 

The facade decorations will run until January 2023, while the CCP main building's renovations are expected to last until December 2024.

WATCH: SB19 continues its performance amid rain at the unveiling of CCP's Binurda

RELATED: Margie Moran announces CCP's closure for renovation

