CCP to hold physical, virtual Simbang Gabi; archbishop encourages faithful to attend onsite

The Cultural Center of the Philippines' facade during its Simbang Gabi celebration.

MANILA, Philippines — The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) will be hosting the nine dawn masses of the Simbang Gabi from December 16 to 24 in its main building ramp.

The hosting of the Simbang Gabi is a continuation of a long-celebrated Christmas tradition, this year done in collaboration with the Our Lady of Sorrows Parish in Pasay City.

Apart from the 5 a.m. masses, the CCP will also be holding virtual anticipated masses from December 15 to 23 at 9 p.m. which will be streamed on the CCP's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

These anticipated masses are done in partnership with several regional parishes such as Cagayan's Our Lady of Piat Basilica, Aklan's Cathedral Parish of St. John The Baptist, Leyte's Archdiocesan Shrine of Sto. Niño, and Zamboanga del Sur's Sanctuario dela Nuestra Señora La Virgen Del Pilar.

The virtual masses will be in English and/or Filipino and can be accessed by Catholics globally.

Culminating the novena masses is the onsite Misa de Aguinaldo on December 24 at 8 p.m. in CCP Main Theater overseen by Rev. Fr. Mario Sobrejuanite, and featuring the Manila Symphony Orchestra, special classical numbers from soprano Myramae Meneses, and invited choral groups.

Related: CCP releases indigenous lullabies interpreted by Nica del Rosario, Bullet Dumas

The Manila Symphony Orchestra will also be joined by the Philippine Madrigal Singers in a 100-voice chorale to sing time-honored Christmas carols as a grand finale.

'Attend physically'

Even with virtual options like the one provided by the CCP, Archbishop Florentino Lavarias of San Fernando, Pampanga urged fellow Catholics to instead attend the Simbang Gabi masses in person.

“Simbang Gabi masses are best celebrated in parish, churches, shrines, chapels and not in malls, hotels, offices, resorts and TV stations and private homes... Let us encourage our parishioners to a real and actual celebration of the Simbang Gabi masses," said Lavarias.

The archbishop's words are a reiteration of the call by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines to resume the Simbang Gabi masses physically, and push for them as much as possible.

Lavarias acknowledged that virtual masses are better suited for select people, but emphasized such masses could not replace personal participation in Eucharistic celebrations.

“Silent watching cannot be a substitute to personal, full, active and conscious participation in the Liturgy. Moreover, spiritual communion can never be a substitute to real communion,” Lavarias said, encouraging physical attendance not just for Simbang Gabi but for all masses.

Lavarias added that continuing to attend virtual masses “risks distancing us from a personal and intimate encounter with the incarnate of God.” — with reports from ONE News

RELATED: Margie Moran announces CCP's closure for renovation