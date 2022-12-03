CCP releases indigenous lullabies interpreted by Nica del Rosario, Bullet DumasÂ 

CCP releases indigenous lullabies interpreted by Nica del Rosario, Bullet Dumas

MANILA, Philippines — Popular singers Nica del Rosario and Bullet Dumas are among the eight interpreters who lent their voices to indigenous lullabies from different regions in the country.

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) through its Audience Development Division launched Himig Himbing, a project that features the eight songs and their music videos directed by renowned directors that include Sigrid Andrea Bernardo, Mes de Guzman and Alvin Yapan.

The project aims to reintroduce the Philippine indigenous lullabies to contemporary audiences and develop nurturers that are grounded in Philippine songs and hele.

The eight lullabies are based on the research of ethnomusicologist Sol Trinidad and arranged by musical director Krina Cayabyab. These are “Sa Ugoy ng Duyan,” “Katurog na, Nonoy,” “Wiyawi,” “Aba-aba,” “Hele,” “Dungdungwen Kanto,” “Tingkatulog” and “Ili, Ili, Tulog Anay.”

Four of these have already been uploaded on CCP's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

WATCH: Tagalog lullaby "Hele," interpreted by Nica del Rosario

The MVs were uploaded on weekends and the four will be done in the upcoming weekends.

The first two uploaded were the Subanon lullaby "Aba-aba" and the Ilocano hele "Dungdungwen Kanto."

The field recording of "Aba-aba" was done by National Artist for Music Ramon Santos. For this project, it is interpreted by Rolinda Gibaliga.

Directed by Teng Mangansakan, the MV tells the story of a Subanon mother who has to choose between going to another city to find a job or staying to take care of her child. An apparition by the river influences her decision by the end of the story.

"Dungdungwen Kanto" is an interesting track as it translates as I Will Love You and is the first line of the Ilocano wedding song "Duayya ni Ayat (Lullaby of Love). Though it is associated as a love song, it is also considered as a lullaby.

Seasoned filmmaker Mes de Guzman makes use of animation in his reimagining of the Ilocano song, interpreted by Abby Clutario and Joshua Cadelina.

The next two songs uploaded last weekend were the Tagalog's "Hele" and the Bicolano lullaby "Katurog Na, Nonoy."

Yapan creates a fantastical music video that features a young mother who could pass for an enchanted being and a banana heart that reveals a wonderful surprise. The song is interpreted by Phoebe Bitoon.

Apart from "Aba-aba," the Tagalog song "Hele" is also an unpublished lullaby. It will be the first time for the two songs to be released apart from their field recordings. Its 1986 field recording by Dr. Elena Mirano was taken in San Mateo, Rizal.

Interpreted by Nica del Rosario, Milo Tolentino creates a dramatic and evocative film about a family going through loss and tragedy. While one member appears to have been drowned by the loss, another surprisingly ends up coping better and tries to uplift them both.

Yet to be released are "Sa Ugoy ng Duyan," directed by Sigrid Bernardo and interpreted by Bahana; "Wiyawi," directed by Carla Ocampo and interpreted by Bullet Dumas; "Tingkatulog (Sleeping Time)," directed by Thop Nazareno and interpreted by JD Tena with Daniel Calingasan on the bandurria; and "Ili, Ili Tuloy Anay (Little One, Go To Sleep)," directed by Law Fajardo and interpreted by Coleen de Guzman and Nica Tupas. — Video from CCP YouTube channel

RELATED: LIST: Operas premiering in the Philippines until 2023