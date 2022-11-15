^

WATCH: Festival of Lights returns to Ayala Triangle Gardens

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 15, 2022 | 12:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Festival of Lights has returned in-person to the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati City, adding to the numerous colorful decorations already going up around the country for the Christmas season.

For the past two years, the Festival of Lights was only held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but last November 10, it made a grand comeback with brighter lights and a bigger production.

The 2022 edition is composed of three different medleys, ranging from five to seven minutes long, that will light up the Christmas lights within and the canopy facing the Ayala Triangle Gardens in a spectacular fashion.

First among these is a Christmas chorale by the Manila Symphony Orchestra, the second is one by the Pembo Elementary School Children's Choir, and the third is a TikTok Christmas medley — the latter inspired by the many dance crazes and songs that went viral during the pandemic.

The Festival of Lights will run everyday until January 8, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with a 20-minute show every hour.

