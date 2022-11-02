'It's time': Mariah Carey ushers in the Christmas season

MANILA, Philippines — It's officially the Christmas season because the Christmas song queen Mariah Carey has declared it so.

Mariah has become synonymous with Christmas around the world, the same way Jose Mari Chan is for Filipinos, and the singer is very much aware of the holiday impact she carries.

On November 1, the day after Halloween, Mariah posted on her social media accounts a video that unofficially ushered in the beginning of the Christmas season.

The video sees Mariah dressed up as a witch riding a stationary bike, against a backdrop of a spooky forest that was entirely in black and white.

After a bout of laughter and cackling, the video suddenly shifts to color in the snow where Mariah in her iconic high pitch belts out, "It's time!"

As the camera zooms out, Mariah is now seated upon a reindeer wearing a red one-piece snowsuit akin to what she wore in the music video of her endlessly popular holiday song "All I Want For Christmas Is You," which plays to end the video.

Mariah made a similar video last year when she smashed pumpkins with a candy cane baseball bat so that the pumpkins would read "It's time," followed by clips of her in a glittery Santa suit surrounded by gifts as "All I Want For Christmas Is You" plays.

Despite being released in 1994, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has repeatedly appeared on global charts during the Christmas season, cementing Mariah's place as the undisputed "Queen of Christmas."

Mariah will be staging a four-performance run celebrating her “repertoire of classic holiday songs” in Toronto and New York this December.

