'CTTO' can still put you into trouble: Intellectual Property officer warns meme makers

BAGUIO, Philippines — If you're thinking of making a meme or a film clip that features a stunning artwork you've seen on the Internet, carefully consider about properly attributing and asking for permission from the artist-author.

Simply putting CTTO (credits to the owner) on your meme or clip may actually hold you liable under the Intellectual Property Code.

"Hindi rin po allowed ang CTTO. Kahit po ilagay lang ninyo ang pangalan ni Pangulong Jordan (Mang-osan), mali pa rin po 'yun," said Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines Director General Rowel Barba.

Barba mentioned Baguio artist and Chanum Foundation Inc. President Jordan Mang-osan as he explained why putting CTTO or credits to the owner is still not advisable to those who want to use works of artists or any other creator of a work, whether it be a photograph, a painting, an essay, a poem or an article.

Barba was among the panel members at the "kapihan" session held last October 6 in Tam-awan Village where the 12th edition of the Tam-awan International Arts Festival was held from October 5 to 9 in Baguio City.

The returning arts festival hosted some 300 artists, culture bearers and artisans in the five-day affair spearheaded by the Chanum Foundation in partnership with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA).

"Kailangan ho talaga kunin ninyo 'yung permiso o pahintulot nung kung sino man po 'yung author ng work na 'yun," Barba explained.

The IPO Philippines director general also added that it has been their advocacy to help artists and creators empower themselves with their rights with regards to their works.

As stated in Section 172 of the Intellectual Property (IP) Code of 1997, literary, artistic, scientific and scholarly works are "protectible" under the IP Code.

The most common copyrightable works in social media are photographs, videos, graphics, literary works such as essays, poems and lyrics, and even memes. These copyrighted works are protected as long as the author lives with the addition of 50 years after his death.

The office stressed that any work created by an author is already protected under the IP Code upon its creation, even if said work is not registered under the IPO Philippines.

An article on the eight most frequently asked questions on CTTO and sharing on social media is uploaded on its website for further reference.

