^

Arts and Culture

Per Favore! First-ever Italian Film Festival Manila wraps up in Venice Grand Canal

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 5, 2022 | 10:44am
Per Favore! First-ever Italian Film Festival Manila wraps up in Venice Grand Canal
The Italian Film Festival Manila was launched by (from left) Megaworld Lifestyle Malls Head Graham Coates, Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano, Italian Ambassador to the Philippines Marco Clemente, and the festival's director Antonio Terminini
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — The first-ever Italian Film Festival Manila found a new home in Venice Grand Canal, bringing Italian cinema closer to Filipino audiences.

It felt only apt that the festival's debut, and hopefully future editions, would take place in the Taguig City mall since its architecture and appearances are inspired by the romantic Italian city it takes its name from.

From September 29 to October 2, moviegoers were able to enjoy seven full-length Italian films in Venice Cineplex, all for free though on a first-come, first-served basis.

The films that made up the inaugural Italian Film Festival Manila were "America Latina," "Il Silenzio Grande (The Great Silence)," "Una Notte Da Dottore (Doctor on Call)," "A Chiara," "3/19," "L'arminuta (The Return)," and Lasciarsi un giorno a Roma (Breaking Up in Rome)."

At the festival's launch, Italian ambassaor to the Philippines Marco Clemente spoke of the grandeur brought about by the Italian Film Festival Manila.

Related: Viva Película! Mexico marks 212th independence with Cine Mexico return to Philippine theaters

"Having cultural events is very appropriate, when it comes to culture, Italy has a thing or two to say," Clemente said with a smile.

Clemente added that Italians also value the arts scene, "When it comes to performances, it's more important... to rejoice."

Several Italian filmmakers have made their mark on the industry such as Sergio Leone, Federico Fellini, Dario Argento, and Franco Zeffirelli, and modern directors like Luca Guadagnino, Paolo Sorrentino, and Roberto Benigni are continuing that legacy.

The Italian Film Festival Manila in particular has succeeded in letting Filipinos learn more about Italian contemporary cinema, as similar editions are also popping up in Singapore, Vietnam, and South Korea.

RELATED: LIST: Operas premiering in the Philippines until 2023

ITALY

VENICE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Per Favore! First-ever Italian Film Festival Manila wraps up in Venice Grand Canal
2 hours ago

Per Favore! First-ever Italian Film Festival Manila wraps up in Venice Grand Canal

By Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
The first-ever Italian Film Festival Manila found a new home in Venice Grand Canal, bringing Italian cinema closer to Filipino...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
LIST: Operas premiering in the Philippines until 2023
19 hours ago

LIST: Operas premiering in the Philippines until 2023

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark, Maridol Ranoa-Bismark, Maridol Ranoa-Bismark, Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 19 hours ago
Good news for opera lovers! 
Arts and Culture
fbtw
The heart and Seoul of Ayala Malls
2 days ago

The heart and Seoul of Ayala Malls

By Anna Martelino | 2 days ago
From K-pop to K-drama, talent searches and more, Ayala Malls sparks your biggest dreams and fills your heart with joy.
Arts and Culture
fbtw
PPO returns to stage for 38th concert season with search for new music director
2 days ago

PPO returns to stage for 38th concert season with search for new music director

By Margie Moran Floirendo | 2 days ago
One can’t precisely quantify what it is that a conductor does. With every wave of their hands or batons, they bring...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Subsonic Eye of the storm
2 days ago

Subsonic Eye of the storm

By M.C. Reodica | 2 days ago
The wind howls outside as the Singaporean band Subsonic Eye settles in the recording room of Malabong Lababo Studio, Quezon...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Malabon choir defeats 10 Asian countries at international competition
Exclusive
5 days ago

Malabon choir defeats 10 Asian countries at international competition

By Jan Milo Severo, Jan Milo Severo, Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
The Malabon Concert Singers concluded its first Southeast Asian tour with a Championship trophy in the Open Choir Category,...
Arts and Culture
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with