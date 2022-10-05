Per Favore! First-ever Italian Film Festival Manila wraps up in Venice Grand Canal

The Italian Film Festival Manila was launched by (from left) Megaworld Lifestyle Malls Head Graham Coates, Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano, Italian Ambassador to the Philippines Marco Clemente, and the festival's director Antonio Terminini

MANILA, Philippines — The first-ever Italian Film Festival Manila found a new home in Venice Grand Canal, bringing Italian cinema closer to Filipino audiences.

It felt only apt that the festival's debut, and hopefully future editions, would take place in the Taguig City mall since its architecture and appearances are inspired by the romantic Italian city it takes its name from.

From September 29 to October 2, moviegoers were able to enjoy seven full-length Italian films in Venice Cineplex, all for free though on a first-come, first-served basis.

The films that made up the inaugural Italian Film Festival Manila were "America Latina," "Il Silenzio Grande (The Great Silence)," "Una Notte Da Dottore (Doctor on Call)," "A Chiara," "3/19," "L'arminuta (The Return)," and Lasciarsi un giorno a Roma (Breaking Up in Rome)."

At the festival's launch, Italian ambassaor to the Philippines Marco Clemente spoke of the grandeur brought about by the Italian Film Festival Manila.

"Having cultural events is very appropriate, when it comes to culture, Italy has a thing or two to say," Clemente said with a smile.

Clemente added that Italians also value the arts scene, "When it comes to performances, it's more important... to rejoice."

Several Italian filmmakers have made their mark on the industry such as Sergio Leone, Federico Fellini, Dario Argento, and Franco Zeffirelli, and modern directors like Luca Guadagnino, Paolo Sorrentino, and Roberto Benigni are continuing that legacy.

The Italian Film Festival Manila in particular has succeeded in letting Filipinos learn more about Italian contemporary cinema, as similar editions are also popping up in Singapore, Vietnam, and South Korea.

