Michael Cacnio marks 53rd birthday with 'Taurus' exhibition

MANILA, Philippines — The image of the bull has been a sort of muse for humankind since time immemorial — from cave paintings detailing the hunts of ancient man to modern comparisons of brute strength in abstract works.

None have popularized the bull imagery more than that of Greek mythology, immortalized in the legend of the Minotaur and as one of the forms Zeus takes whenever he steps down from Olympus.

It should come as no surprise that the bull remains an icon not just for power but of bounty, given its physical contributions to the evolution of man.

Artists like Francisco Goya and even more modern painters such as Pablo Picasso have their own interpretations of the bull's power, best known in the latter's “Guernica.”

Filipino sculptor Michael Cacnio takes his turn at interpreting the bull with his newest exhibition titled "Taurus," its name taken from the Zodiac sign represented by the bull.

His different bull sculptures mirrors what Vincent Marrero wrote about Picasso's bull works in that they are "lords of the world."

Whether it is a full-scale sculpture as in "Forging Forward" and a smaller more abstract version in "Champion's Salute" or just the head as in "Guardians I" and "Prize Fighter," Cacnio's bulls once again show how these creatures are inspirations for hope and strength.

Though "Taurus" has been running since May 14 in Molito Lifestyle Centre in Muntinlupa, Cacnio marked the exhibition on his 53rd birthday on May 25 with a special reception, just before it ends on the month's final weekend.

Because of artists like Cacnio, the bull will continue to be an image that gears toward progress and forward change in the face of casualties, always in the hope of something brighter and stronger.