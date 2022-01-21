



















































 
























^


 











 















Arts and Culture


'Trese' artworks up for bidding in NFT auction

 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
January 21, 2022 | 4:23pm
 





'Trese' artworks up for bidding in NFT auction
Dubbed as “Trese x Cryptopop," the new series of NFT collectibles was creatd by cartoonist Kajo Baldisimo, co-creator of “Trese.' 
Photo release




MANILA, Philippines — Now you can own a piece of Netflix-adapted Filipino graphic novel “Trese” in the form of NFT, or Non-Fungible Token.


"Trese" in the new form of digital art is now available for purchase.


Dubbed as “Trese x Cryptopop," the new series of NFT collectibles was creatd by cartoonist Kajo Baldisimo, co-creator of “Trese.' Baldisimo also teamed up with Luis Buenaventura, one of the Philippines’ first NFT artists. 


The series will launch for auction on January 25 at noon, Philippine time. Bidding will be open for just 72 hours, ending on January 28 at noon. The series will be minted on Opensea, the largest marketplace online for NFT art. The pieces will be sold in exchange for ETH (Ethereum), the de facto cryptocurrency for NFT art.


For the upcoming first leg of “Trese x Cryptopop” series, Baldissimo and Buenaventura collaborated on three unique motion paintings featuring characters from the "Trese" universe: Alexandra Trese, the Kambal, and the Tikbalang.


The musical soundscape for each piece was created by guitarist and designer Marco Palinar. The genesis piece, “Alexandra,” will be sold as a single-edition auction, with bidding set to begin at 2.666 ETH.


Both the “Kambal” and “Tikbalang” motion paintings will have 13 editions, with each edition priced at 0.666 ETH.


Alexandra, Kambal, and Tikbalang are the first three collectibles in the limited series that Baldisimo and Buenaventura will collaborate on this 2022. There will be a total of 13 unique collectibles in the series.


“I’ve always been a fan of the work of Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo, and it’s been amazing to see the growing popularity of the Trese series last year,” said Buenaventura. “Like the comics that inspired it, this NFT collection is our way of sharing Filipino mythology with the rest of the world.”


“I’m so excited to share my first foray into the world of NFTs and digital collectibles. It was great to work with Luis to create these pieces that speak to Trese fans all over the world.” said Baldisimo. “We can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve come up with.”


NFT is a new classification of digital art that is secured by blockchain technology. 


Blockchain is an information technology system of recording data use in NFTs to secure the authenticity and ownership of the art pieces. NFTs can take various digital forms, including art, videos, and music. Basically, anything that can be stored digitally can be made into an NFT. The NFT market is steadily growing, gaining a following not just among art collectors but investors as well in the financial market. It is the fastest growing segment in the art market today and gives anyone the opportunity to view and own amazing art pieces.


 
















 



NETFLIX
NFT

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest














Latest









'Once in a lifetime&nbsp;experience': Apo Whang-Od asks young tattoo artist to ink her







3 hours ago


'Once in a lifetime experience': Apo Whang-Od asks young tattoo artist to ink her



By Marane A. Plaza |
3 hours ago 


Living legend and "mambabatok" Apo Whang-Od gave young tattoo artist Diegz Madrona the surprise of his life...








Arts and Culture
fbtw













National Artist F. Sionil Jose to be buried in Libingan ng mga Bayani







4 days ago


National Artist F. Sionil Jose to be buried in Libingan ng mga Bayani



By Marane A. Plaza |
4 days ago  


National Artist for Literature F. Sionil Jose will be laid to rest tomorrow, January 18, at the Libingan ng mga Bay...








Arts and Culture
fbtw













Rebisco special cans feature works of famous, budding Pinoy artists




 Sponsored 






9 days ago


Rebisco special cans feature works of famous, budding Pinoy artists



9 days ago 


Rebisco’s Special Designer Tin Cans are hot collector items these days because not only are they filled with high-quality...








Arts and Culture
fbtw













Poet Maya Angelou becomes first Black woman to appear on US coin







9 days ago


Poet Maya Angelou becomes first Black woman to appear on US coin



9 days ago 


Poet and activist Maya Angelou has become the first Black woman to appear on the US quarter, in a new version of the coin...








Arts and Culture
fbtw













What's it like voicing Valorant's first-ever filipino agent?







11 days ago


What's it like voicing Valorant's first-ever filipino agent?



By Scott Garceau |
11 days ago 


During our online interview, Vanille Velasquez is standing inside her family’s walk-in closet in front of an impressive...








Arts and Culture
fbtw













A t&ecirc;te-&agrave;-t&ecirc;te with the masters







11 days ago


A tête-à-tête with the masters



By Angela Singian |
11 days ago 


In Phyliss Zaballero’s latest exhibit, “Conversations with My Masters,” a living artist speaks to the spirit...



 




Arts and Culture
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with