'Trese' artworks up for bidding in NFT auction

Dubbed as “Trese x Cryptopop," the new series of NFT collectibles was creatd by cartoonist Kajo Baldisimo, co-creator of “Trese.'

MANILA, Philippines — Now you can own a piece of Netflix-adapted Filipino graphic novel “Trese” in the form of NFT, or Non-Fungible Token.

"Trese" in the new form of digital art is now available for purchase.

Dubbed as “Trese x Cryptopop," the new series of NFT collectibles was creatd by cartoonist Kajo Baldisimo, co-creator of “Trese.' Baldisimo also teamed up with Luis Buenaventura, one of the Philippines’ first NFT artists.

The series will launch for auction on January 25 at noon, Philippine time. Bidding will be open for just 72 hours, ending on January 28 at noon. The series will be minted on Opensea, the largest marketplace online for NFT art. The pieces will be sold in exchange for ETH (Ethereum), the de facto cryptocurrency for NFT art.

For the upcoming first leg of “Trese x Cryptopop” series, Baldissimo and Buenaventura collaborated on three unique motion paintings featuring characters from the "Trese" universe: Alexandra Trese, the Kambal, and the Tikbalang.

The musical soundscape for each piece was created by guitarist and designer Marco Palinar. The genesis piece, “Alexandra,” will be sold as a single-edition auction, with bidding set to begin at 2.666 ETH.

Both the “Kambal” and “Tikbalang” motion paintings will have 13 editions, with each edition priced at 0.666 ETH.

Alexandra, Kambal, and Tikbalang are the first three collectibles in the limited series that Baldisimo and Buenaventura will collaborate on this 2022. There will be a total of 13 unique collectibles in the series.

“I’ve always been a fan of the work of Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo, and it’s been amazing to see the growing popularity of the Trese series last year,” said Buenaventura. “Like the comics that inspired it, this NFT collection is our way of sharing Filipino mythology with the rest of the world.”

“I’m so excited to share my first foray into the world of NFTs and digital collectibles. It was great to work with Luis to create these pieces that speak to Trese fans all over the world.” said Baldisimo. “We can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve come up with.”

NFT is a new classification of digital art that is secured by blockchain technology.

Blockchain is an information technology system of recording data use in NFTs to secure the authenticity and ownership of the art pieces. NFTs can take various digital forms, including art, videos, and music. Basically, anything that can be stored digitally can be made into an NFT. The NFT market is steadily growing, gaining a following not just among art collectors but investors as well in the financial market. It is the fastest growing segment in the art market today and gives anyone the opportunity to view and own amazing art pieces.