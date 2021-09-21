Nanette Medved's photographer son sells works for sustainable fisheries' benefit

All proceeds from the sale of the book will benefit the sustainable fisheries work of the WWF-Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — Ganden Medved-Po, the 17-year-old son of former actress Nanette Medved-Po and Century Pacific Food Chairman Chris Po, partnered with World Wide Fund for Nature-Philippines for his book "Life Below Water."

The book is a compilation of photos featuring scenic seascapes and marine life. The photos in the book were taken between 2020 and 2021 by Ganden during the COVID-19 pandemic under the mentorship of world-renowned underwater photographer Scott “Gutsy” Tuason.

“I’m proud of this collaborative project with the WWF because it combines two of my passions in life: photography and the ocean. With the help of my mentor, Gutsy Tuason, we were able to capture beautiful images of our marine life in the Philippines. Through these photos, I hope people will have a better appreciation of our oceans and to learn to care for them more,” said Ganden.

WWF-Philippines Executive Director Katherine P. Custodio expressed her gratitude to Ganden for lending his talent, time and effort to promote awareness on marine conservation.

“‘Life Below Water’ is a young person’s experience of the ocean, expressed through his chosen art of photography. The book is a reminder of why, what, how, and for whom we do our work of protecting our oceans,” she said.

“To Ganden, thank you for helping our fishing communities and for doing that in a way that is touching and inspiring. It gives me so much hope that young people like you and your peers in the WWF National Youth Council are doing what you can to change what would otherwise be a tragic ending for many people in our country. You are showing us how the power of one can create positive action in many,” she added.