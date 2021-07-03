







































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Italian ambassador gives limited-edition art portfolio to notable Filipinos
Paying homage to the Philippines' culture and resilience, the art portfolio features works that freely interpreted the theme of "island" as a physical and metaphorical place.
The STAR/File

                     

                        

                           
Italian ambassador gives limited-edition art portfolio to notable Filipinos

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - July 3, 2021 - 12:04pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Italian Ambassador Giorgio Guglielmino capped off his four-year stint in the Philippines with a limited-edition art portfolio printed by famed 210-year-old Italian printing studio Bulla. The limited-edition "7,000 Islands" numbered copies features the works of modern Italian artists Micol Assael, Ra Di Martino and Nunzio.



Paying homage to the Philippines' culture and resilience, the art portfolio features works that freely interpreted the theme of "island" as a physical and metaphorical place.



Ambassador Guglielmino, together with Department of Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, wrote the texts accompanying the artworks of the three Italian artists.



“The prints were made with the highest professionalism and sincere participation on the part of the Italian artists from the point of view of what ‘7,000 islands’ represents. From my perspective, it is a concrete sign of how culture brings two countries like Italy and the Philippines closer,” Ambassador Guglielmino said.



"In the printing process I involved the Bulla printing studio, one of the most prestigious artistic printing companies in the world, based in Rome. The Bulla printing studio was born 210 years ago and has always remained in the ownership of the same family. It is currently managed by the seventh generation of printers, “he added.



Recipients are key government officials and individuals who were instrumental in strengthening relations between Italy and the Philippines.



The portfolio was delivered to the Foreign Minister of Italy Luigi Di Maio and Philippines' Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, and Secretary Romulo-Puyat who also contributed to the portfolio initiative. 



Among the recipients was Tina Colayco, president of the Metropolitan Museum of Manila. Colayco was instrumental for the presentation of the great exhibition "Arte Povera, Italian landscape" inaugurated in February 2020.  



Chef Margarita Fores also received a copy for her constant promotion of Italian cuisine in her restaurants and through television broadcasts; Ben Chan and Florence Ko for the importation of the best brands of Italian furniture design by their firms; Nedy Tantoco for the Italian fashion brands at Rustan’s; and Boots Herrera of the Ateneo Art Gallery for the creation of the "Embassy of Italy Award" which recognized Silvana Diaz for her contribution to visual arts through "Galleria 2000".



The “7,000 Islands” limited-edition portfolio is Ambassador Guglielmino’s parting gift to the Philippines for the warmth and hospitality of its people and shows his love and passion for the country and his appreciation of modern art.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      DOT
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 First look at Heart Evangelista, Brandon Boyd art collaboration
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
First look at Heart Evangelista, Brandon Boyd art collaboration


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Heart Evangelista's familiar painting of women's faces in her distinct style is revealed as among the artworks featured in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 500 years of Christianity commemorative home and business plate now available!
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
500 years of Christianity commemorative home and business plate now available!


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
By acquiring a 500 YOC Commemorative Plate, every Catholic will be a blessing to others and be an avenue to multiply the act...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 HK launches virtual platform to help revive arts
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
HK launches virtual platform to help revive arts


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
To actively contribute to Hong Kong’s art revival, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) recently created a dedicated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino priest's PNoy tribute song goes viral, CCP recalls his arts contribution
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Filipino priest's PNoy tribute song goes viral, CCP recalls his arts contribution


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Catholic worship music group Bukas Palad Music Ministry released a tribute video for President Benigno Simeon "Noynoy" Aquino...

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Want to start investing in art? Korina Sanchez gives tips
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Want to start investing in art? Korina Sanchez gives tips


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Returning Kapamilya host Korina Sanchez gave tips on people who wanted to appreciate art more. 


                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pinoy photog makes it as Pulitzer 2021 finalist
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
10 days ago

                              
                              
Pinoy photog makes it as Pulitzer 2021 finalist


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 10 days ago                              


                                                            
A Filipino photojournalist makes it to the finals of the 2021 Pulitzer Prize.

                                                         


      

         

            
Arts and Culture
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with