Italian ambassador gives limited-edition art portfolio to notable Filipinos

MANILA, Philippines — Italian Ambassador Giorgio Guglielmino capped off his four-year stint in the Philippines with a limited-edition art portfolio printed by famed 210-year-old Italian printing studio Bulla. The limited-edition "7,000 Islands" numbered copies features the works of modern Italian artists Micol Assael, Ra Di Martino and Nunzio.



Paying homage to the Philippines' culture and resilience, the art portfolio features works that freely interpreted the theme of "island" as a physical and metaphorical place.



Ambassador Guglielmino, together with Department of Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, wrote the texts accompanying the artworks of the three Italian artists.



“The prints were made with the highest professionalism and sincere participation on the part of the Italian artists from the point of view of what ‘7,000 islands’ represents. From my perspective, it is a concrete sign of how culture brings two countries like Italy and the Philippines closer,” Ambassador Guglielmino said.



"In the printing process I involved the Bulla printing studio, one of the most prestigious artistic printing companies in the world, based in Rome. The Bulla printing studio was born 210 years ago and has always remained in the ownership of the same family. It is currently managed by the seventh generation of printers, “he added.



Recipients are key government officials and individuals who were instrumental in strengthening relations between Italy and the Philippines.



The portfolio was delivered to the Foreign Minister of Italy Luigi Di Maio and Philippines' Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, and Secretary Romulo-Puyat who also contributed to the portfolio initiative.



Among the recipients was Tina Colayco, president of the Metropolitan Museum of Manila. Colayco was instrumental for the presentation of the great exhibition "Arte Povera, Italian landscape" inaugurated in February 2020.



Chef Margarita Fores also received a copy for her constant promotion of Italian cuisine in her restaurants and through television broadcasts; Ben Chan and Florence Ko for the importation of the best brands of Italian furniture design by their firms; Nedy Tantoco for the Italian fashion brands at Rustan’s; and Boots Herrera of the Ateneo Art Gallery for the creation of the "Embassy of Italy Award" which recognized Silvana Diaz for her contribution to visual arts through "Galleria 2000".



The “7,000 Islands” limited-edition portfolio is Ambassador Guglielmino’s parting gift to the Philippines for the warmth and hospitality of its people and shows his love and passion for the country and his appreciation of modern art.