Broadway hit 'Dear Evan Hansen' releases movie trailer

MANILA, Philippines — Five years since he last acted in his Tony-winning Broadway role, Ben Platt reprises the role of an anxious high school student in "Dear Evan Hansen" the movie.

Universal Pictures released the trailer that features a clean-shaven Platt as Evan Hansen who goes through high school while diagnosed with social anxiety.

Platt gets the support of two of Hollywood's A-listers such as Julianne Moore, who plays his mother Heidi, and Amy Adams as Cynthia Murphy, the mother of Connor who greatly affects Evan's high school life.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Stephen Chbosky ("The Perks of Being A Wallflower," "Wonder"), the film is written for the screen by the show’s Tony winner Steven Levenson with music and lyrics by the show’s Oscar, Grammy and Tony-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land," "The Greatest Showman").

The movie adaptation features Grammy-winning songs, including the iconic anthem “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through a Window,” “For Forever” and “Words Fail."

"Dear Evan Hansen" also stars Kaitlyn Dever ("Booksmart"), Amandla Stenberg ("The Hate U Give"), Colton Ryan (Apple TV+’s "Little Voice"), Nik Dodani (Netflix’s "Atypical"), DeMarius Copes (Broadway’s "Mean Girls"), and Danny Pino (NBC’s "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"). — Video from Universal Pictures Philippines via YouTube